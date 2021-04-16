How to beat the Shaman Warlord in Outriders

The Shaman Warlord miniboss in Outriders is stressing some players out.

Compared to other minibosses in Outriders, the fight is a bit different in terms of its design, which can be a bit nerve-wracking for players. However, the fight with the Shaman is all about positioning and being quick. Being able to know when to strike and when to move away is a big boost. Aside from this, having the best gear and weapons for survivability is also key.

Below is a look at what players should use for their best chance at surviving against the Shaman Warlord.

Outriders Shaman Warlord Tips

Weapons

If possible, players should equip items that will give them as much health as possible. This can be done through multiple mods and weapons in Outriders. One of the best weapons to have on hand with these mods is the Eventide Cleaner LMG, which carries both Weapon Life Leech and Skills Life Leech. Both are great for overall healing capabilities.

Aside from this, carrying the Essence Thief Tier I mod allows for health to regenerate with every shot for seconds on end. This combo makes a player nearly unbeatable when using this weapon in Outriders.

I'm mostly enjoying Outriders, but there's 2 boss fights that annoyed the hell out of me and clearly weren't designed to do solo with a close range class. Had to drop 3 world tiers to beat Bailey and Shaman Warlord. Huge difficulty increase compared to the rest of the game. — Temujin (@BrokenDPad) April 9, 2021

Gear

One thing to note is that the LMG does take a bit of time to reload, so players should have other gear for survivability. One of the best things to have is the Legendary Vest of Cannonball. It's a great piece that can carry a Tier III mod that reduces damage from all elites by 25%.

Another great piece to have is the Mycologist’s Boots, which can carry the Tier II Emergency Stance that provides Golden protective effects for 4 seconds if a player's life is below 30%. Although not everyone will have Legendary pieces in Outriders, it’s best to either upgrade or sort through what pieces players do have for the best chance of survival.

@Outriders Love the game, Shaman Warlord could use some tweaks. Not worth the effort. — Kerry Creech (@CreechKerry) April 9, 2021

On the actual level itself, be sure to clear out all and any other enemies. Take time to ensure that all enemies are gone and that it's just the Shaman Warlord left. The Shaman has a few attacks under it's belt, two attacks to look out for are the Lightning Strikes and Chain Lightning. When the Lightning Strikes occur, red circles should appear on the ground. If a player lands on these, it’ll result in an immediate wipe and restart, so be cautious. Chain Lightning just does a significant amount of damage, and if the player's health is low, it's going to be fatal.

(Image via YouTube)

Other attacks to mention are Overload and Ground Blast, however, they’re not too big of an issue as they can be dodged easily and don't cause much damage. At this point in the game, it's about making the right moves and being able to act quickly. Don’t hesitate for any moment, go in for the strike whenever possible. Above all in Outriders, be sure to have great gear and mods to help overall health.