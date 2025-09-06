How to beat Trobbio in Hollow Knight Silksong: Location, tips and tricks, and more

Trobbio in Hollow Knight Silksong is a boss located in The Citadel. Trobbio is an extravagant character who will make the battle arena his own stage and fight Hornet as if it's a flamboyant performance. This makes his attacks somewhat difficult to predict; however, with enough speed, he can still be dealt with. Overall, Trobbio in Hollow Knight Silksong is not an incredibly difficult boss to fight, but it may take some practice.

This article will explain where to find this boss and how to fight him.

Trobbio in Hollow Knight Silksong: Location and attacks

As mentioned earlier, Trobbio in Hollow Knight Silksong can be found in The Citadel. More specifically, he is located near the Grand Bellway, right under the Songclave region, and next to the Choral Chambers. He is located towards the very end of The Citadel on the right side of the map.

Trobbio hits you with flamboyant and sudden attacks. Most of his attacks don't come with very noticeable cues, which makes him a challenge to fight against. Let us discuss all of his attacks and how you may want to deal with them.

Trobbio's Attacks

1) Tornado

Trobbio's tornadeo attack in Silksong (Image via Team Cherry | YouTube/@BossFightDatabase)

One of Trobbio's most consistent attacks is when he turns into a tornado and moves from one side of the arena to the other. He may even abruptly start spinning mid-air; you must be prepared. At the end of his spinning movement, he releases up to two tornadoes that spin vertically and may hit you if you're mid-jump.

This one is relatively easy to work around. You can simply dodge it by jumping above him when he is in his spinning form. You can also attack him to disrupt this movement. Trobbio's head remains vulnerable when he transforms into a tornado. Jump over him and hit him with Hornet's downward dive attack.

2) Bombs

Trobbio's bomb emits a steam that acts as a timer (Image via Team Cherry | YouTube/@BossFightDatabase)

Trobbio may release up to three timed bombs. These are somewhat easy to dodge because of their timed nature. He will open up his wings and release three bombs, which will bounce and then freeze mid-air. They will then release gases for a quick second before exploding in their fixed positions.

So, when you see the gases emerge from the bombs, make a safe distance and wait for the explosions to end. These bombs can also emerge from the floorboards when he goes underground. Once you've dodged them, you can get back to attacking Trobbio in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Also read: All Crafting Kit locations in Hollow Knight Silksong

3) Open wings

Trobbio after he lands back on his feet (Image via Team Cherry | YouTube/@BossFightDatabase)

Trobbio will randomly open up his wings and fly vertically in the same spot before coming back down. When he does so, his pink expanded wings can hurt Hornet. Furthermore, when he does so, he also releases a set of explosions in the arena. Avoid them at all costs. They, too, are timed bombs and look like firecrackers in the sky.

You can strike him with caution during this state, but it takes skill. It is possible to strike him with ranged attacks in this case.

4) Floor attack

Trobbio's floor attack (Image via Team Cherry | YouTube/@BossFightDatabase)

Finally, his floor attack occurs when Trobbio goes underneath you, and several streams of steam emerge from the floor. Avoid these at all costs and move quickly when they come out of the floor, as they are incredibly explosive and can deal a ton of damage if you get hit.

Also read: How to beat Savage Beastfly in Hollow Knight Silksong

Tips and tricks to defeat Trobbio in Hollow Knight Silksong

Defeating Trobbio in Hollow Knight Silksong takes a lot of speed and quick reactions. Almost all of his attacks inflict explosive damage and have a radius of damage you must beware of.

Here are some tips to help you against this boss:

Floor attacks: Trobbio will frequently go underground and re-emerge in a grand fashion. However, he will also send bombs and explosive steam through the floor at times. Don't always be too greedy when trying to hurt him in the fight, as you may end up getting caught in one of his sudden steam attacks.

Trobbio will frequently go underground and re-emerge in a grand fashion. However, he will also send bombs and explosive steam through the floor at times. Don't always be too greedy when trying to hurt him in the fight, as you may end up getting caught in one of his sudden steam attacks. Attacks: Prioritize Hornet's dive and range attacks. Use the Straight Pin or Threefold pin to deal damage from a distance, even if it isn't much. He will also use his wings to fly from one end to another, and can be attacked during his short flight.

Prioritize Hornet's dive and range attacks. Use the Straight Pin or Threefold pin to deal damage from a distance, even if it isn't much. He will also use his wings to fly from one end to another, and can be attacked during his short flight. Cues: When he is mid-air, he may burst into his tornado attack. In this case, Trobbio does a little spin before turning into a full-fledged tornado. That was your cue to jump over him and attack. Timing is everything.

Overall, deal as much damage as you can when he's stationary. Try to make it past his explosive weapons while doing so. Don't be too scared of going in strong. Trobbio in Hollow Knight Silksong is dangerous, but he is easier than some of the other bosses in the game.

Defeating Trobbio in Hollow Knight Silksong will reward you with a Claw Mirror, which can be helpful when you try to fight other bosses.

