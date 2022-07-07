How to become a firebender from Avatar in Elden Ring with the new Firebending Magic mod

Fire has always been an ineluctable element of Soulslike games, and Elden Ring is no different in this regard. The element of fire finds great significance in the very essence of Dark Souls' lore. The advent of this element is what sets the dice in motion to mark the beginning of history, so to speak, by creating a contrast in a homogenous, fireless world shrouded by fog.

Fire makes a return to Elden Ring lore in a similarly fundamental way. The path of the frenzied flame in this game represents the rejection of the golden order — of any order for that matter — through its ideology of absolution through subjecting all life to the fire of chaos.

Between its magma sorcery and its dragon communion, fire monk, erdtree, and godskin apostle incantations, the game provides the player with plenty of fire-themed tools to weave pyrokinetic magic into almost any build.

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING



#ELDENRING These techniques originate from across the Lands Between and even beyond. Somewhere between might and magic, they draw upon the martial soul. These techniques originate from across the Lands Between and even beyond. Somewhere between might and magic, they draw upon the martial soul. #ELDENRING https://t.co/b1ZR4vWKlg

Thanks to the provision of mods, the tarnished can even roleplay as a firebender, as seen in the Avatar franchise. Firebending Magic, the latest offering from mod author cleverraptor6, introduces a complete Avatar-inspired combo to enable players to truly play a pyrokinetic monk with their fists.

Where to acquire firebending magic in Elden Ring

Nearly all Elden Ring mods that introduce new animations or mechanics into the game do so by replacing a vanilla weapon with its primary tool. Katar, found in Caelid, functions as a vessel for the firebending kit.

The Katar itself is a workaday fist weapon with no extra innate perks. Note that the mod does not modify its original scaling, which is D for strength and C for dexterity in the standard weapon at +25. Those well-versed in modding Elden Ring may also manually be able to change the scaling to a different attribute altogether by tweaking the EquipParamWeapon values in regulation.bin, a file that the mod changes.

All that the tarnished needs to become a firebender is the acquisition of Katar.

How to find the firebending magic kit (Katar)

To find the Katar in Elden Ring, start from the Fort Gael North Site of Grace. Walk along the road leading southwest, with the rows of smoldering parapets. This path leads up to the fort on the right-hand side of the road. From the fort's gateway, hug its exterior wall to the right. Around the corner, a branch along the edge of the cliff will lead to a ladder.

After taking the ladder to the top, players must cross the plank to the southern side of the ramparts and then jump off into the courtyard. A door along the southern side opens into a cell with a chest. The mod-added firebending kit can be found within this chest.

Usage

Firebending magic in the Avatar universe is the most aggressive school of element-bending, and it is directly fueled by the fighter's chi. As such, the firebending magic moveset in Elden Ring rightfully does not have any defensive capabilities.

With the firebending moveset (Katar) equipped, the one-handed stance will have ranged attacks, including the basic firejab or fireball.

The two-handed moveset, on the other hand, is focused on melee. This includes sweeping arcs of fiery attacks, with a good number of jet-stepping movements as well as a dancing dragon-inspired slam attack.

Using the ash of war (special attacks) will enable the two lightning-generation attacks to be inserted into the moveset.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far