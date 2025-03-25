How big is the Apex Legends Season 24 mid-season update?

The Apex Legends Season 24 mid-season update is approximately 5.1 GB in size. Released on March 25, 2025, it is a breath of fresh air for both veterans and new players looking for much-needed changes. It introduced major changes to weapons, the brand new Beast Mode event, and a class overhaul for the Skirmishers.

Ad

Although the new update is packed with important changes, its overall download size is still relatively small compared to some of the previous updates. Since the size is under 6 GB, you should be able to download it quickly.

Apex Legends Season 24 mid-season update size revealed

As mentioned earlier, the size of the Apex Legends Season 24 mid-season update is approximately 5.1 GB, as seen on Steam and other PC storefronts. The mid-season update marks the arrival of many important changes.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The patch notes for the update were released earlier on March 20, 2025, and gained much attention from popular Apex Legends content creators, pros, and fans alike. Many praised the changes made to Wraith as well as Alter.

However, the class overhaul of the Skrimisher Legends is perhaps more eye-catching. Here are the Class Perks for these Legends, as revealed by the patch notes:

Trailblazer

Your squadmates receive a speed boost when sprinting towards you

Allies must be at least 20m away to receive this bonus

Ad

Charged Knock

Skirmishers gain an extra ability charge and 50 HP regen on knock

Extra charge lasts for 30s or until used

Extra charge applies to all Skirmisher Legends’ Tacs except Octane who gains an additional Ult Charge instead

HP regen will first heal health then shields if applicable, and can be interrupted by damage

The changes aim to help make Skirmishers more aggressive and flexible in their overall playstyle. Important changes have also been made to specific Legends such as Ash, Pathfinder, Revenant, Alter, and Wraith among others.

Ad

Apart from that, the Mag Size for various SMGs, such as Volt SMG and the C.A.R. SMG, was increased in the Apex Legends Season 24 mid-season update.

Owing to these and many other changes, the overall download size for the Apex Legends Season 24 mid-season update is about 5.1 GB. On a strong and speedy network, it shouldn't take you more than 30 minutes to download it and begin playing the game.

Read more Apex Legends-related articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.