How to build a tank in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

With the inclusion of crafting mechanisms, The Legend of Zelda Tears of Kingdom allows players to use their creativity to build vehicles. The game also includes a fascinating and unique skill called the Ultrahand ability, which allows users to control, move around, or rearrange objects. Players are allowed to use this intriguing ability in any way they see fit, which gives them a lot of freedom.

The gaming community has given The Legend of Zelda Tears of Kingdom's gameplay mechanics much attention and appreciation. Astonishing and inventive vehicles and war machines are being created by gamers using the Ultrahand ability, demonstrating their brilliance in unexpected ways.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: Everything you need to do to build a tank

YouTuber Kibbles Gaming gives an in-depth explanation of all the numerous aspects of tank building. He flawlessly explains each process and highlights how crucial it is to have a large collection of Zonai devices available when building tanks. Additionally, he states that to construct their tanks successfully, you must have an ample amount of Zonai charges.

Locations where gamers can find the required parts (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

Kibbles Gaming also mentions specific locations where you can find the required parts. You should therefore go to the place shown in the image above, where you will discover a Zonai device dispenser that delivers the necessary parts.

You will receive wheels and steering sticks when you go to the Zonai device dispenser.

Once you arrive at this location, you will see another device dispenser (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

The next thing you have to do is get the batteries. To achieve this, go to the Kadaunar Shrine, which is the location that can be seen in the image above. Once you arrive at this location, you will see another device dispenser where you may acquire the batteries.

You must go to Jirutagumac Shrine (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

Now, to get another device dispenser, you must go to Jirutagumac Shrine and interact with it. This will give you a Beam Emitter and Cart.

You will find the Hyrule Restoration Materials (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

The next stage is to travel to the area shown in the image above, where you will find the required Hyrule Restoration Materials. You can use the Ultrahand power to precisely align the wood components and start building a tank once you've gathered all the parts and wooden items.

Use your Ultrahand power to align these materials (Image via YouTube/ Kibbles Gaming)

Start putting the parts and wooden materials in order. Select two big wheels, two small wheels, and one steering stick from your inventory. Use your Ultrahand power to align these materials after you've chosen them. Align the small wheels after placing the large wheels on both front sides.

Inverting the wooden board will help you ensure the wheels are positioned correctly. You have basically made the tank's foundation once all the wheels are attached.

Attach the steering stick (Image via YouTube/ Kibbles Gaming)

The upper central portion is where you should attach the steering stick. Align the tank's essential parts and then go on. Use the leftover wood and set it up along the side in a square layout.

Pick the beam emitter and place it adjacent to a wooden plank (Image via YouTube/ Kibbles Gaming)

Then climb up to the upper portion and start choosing weapons from the inventory for attachment. Pick the beam emitter and place it adjacent to a wooden plank. Put the emitter together and place it on the top of the plank. Your tank is now completed.

Poll : 0 votes