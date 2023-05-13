How to complete Kadaunar Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom’s Kadaunar Shrine will feel familiar to fans of classic Zelda games like Wind Waker. The “Water Makes a Way” puzzle will require Link to throw down some water to make paths through bubbling lava. While these puzzles can frustrate some players, it’s not as bad as it might initially seem. The puzzles in the current Hyrulian adventure do not seem as complex as the previous game’s.

If you’re after more Light of Blessing items to increase your health, Kadaunar Shrine is a perfect place to do that in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Water puzzles are often the bane of Zelda fans’ experience, but we’ve got you covered on what you need to do.

Complete Kadaunar Shrine puzzle in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

You can find Kadaunar Shrine in the Eldin Canyon Sky area via the coordinates [1883, 1202, 1251]. Perhaps the easiest way to do that is by gliding from Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower. In this The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom puzzle, you’ll use Ultrahand, Recall, and Fuse abilities to get through it.

Upon arriving at this shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll see a water spout and a flowing river of lava. That’s a major hint of what you need to do. One of the best ways to get started is to Ultrahand the fire hydrant and move it to point at the lava.

Attack it to trigger the water, creating a lava slab. Move this down a bit so the next lava slab forms, and do this a third time. Make sure they’re connected as well. Pull the connected lava slabs down in the Kadaunar Shrine until you have five connected. Lift and rotate it to make a bridge.

Kadaunar Shrine requires players to make clever little lava bridges like this (Image via Nintendo)

Next, use Ultrahand to hoist this in the air and take it to the next nearby lava river in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom’s Kadaunar Shrine. Now you will have a ramp to walk up to the next section easily. Grab the Strong Construct Bow, and head back down.

Instead of carrying the entire bridge, separate the end piece, and take it over to the nearby breakable wall. You’ll want to use the Fuse ability with the nearby Rusty Claymore to smash through this cracked wall in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

The next room of Kadaunar Shrine has a pair of fire hydrants, so grab the one on the left with the Ultrahand ability. Put it on the bridge, and activate it to create a lava slab. When the slab is created, use Ultrahand in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom to push it to the other side of the river.

You’ll notice that the river's flow pushes it down and away from where you want to go. When it’s near you, jump on it and quickly activate your Rewind ability in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. This will take you all the way to the other side.

That’s all you need to do to complete the Kadaunar Shrine. You’ll receive another Light of Blessing and also regain your health. You can now return to whatever quest or shrines you need to complete in the latest Hyrulian adventure.

Poll : 0 votes