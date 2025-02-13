How to build Walls in Civilization 7?

The need to build Walls in Civilization 7 is something that every player will have in common. Whether you're a beginner or a veteran, there's nothing like an added layer of protection for your Settlement. They add HP and improve your chances of fending off attacks during the early-game.

It will take a while to get Ancient Walls up and running, but they will be worth it in the long run; especially if Independent Powers decide to try their luck. On that note, here's everything you must know about Walls in Civilization 7.

Research Masonry to build Walls in Civilization 7

Research is the key to getting Walls early (Image via 2K Games)

To gain access to Walls in Civilization 7, the first thing you must do is research Masonry. Without it, you will not gain access to basic fortifications. The great thing about this technology is that you only need two prerequisites to unlock it - Agriculture and Animal Husbandry.

Once you're ready to build a wall, click on the City, scroll to the Build Menu and you'll find the option to create Ancient Walls. This is limited to the Antiquity Age, so be sure to check it off the build-list as soon as possible. Depending on your production output, the wall should not take long to complete. In case of an emergency, you can just purchase it using Gold.

Please note that the first walls must be placed in the City Center. Only then will you be able to add more walls to adjacent district tiles. This could take a while, so best not to rush things. You may also not want to expand too fast as you could cross your Settlement cap.

How to repair Walls in Civilization 7?

There's no way to repair Walls in Civilization 7 as they automatically regenerate HP. However, this only occurs in the absence of an attack and if enemy Units are not nearby. Thus, as long as they are not completely destroyed, you will not have to rebuild them.

But do keep in mind that walls lose HP value from one Age to the next. Ancient Walls will degrade and lose 50% HP value when you shift to the next Age. Given that the technology will make progress, and Units become more powerful, it makes sense that older walls will not be able to cope with newer weapons brought to bear on them. As such, you will need to build new walls atop the existing ones.

Read more Civilization 7 topics here:

