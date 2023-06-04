How you can turn Skyrim into Call of Duty with just one mod

It is a testament to Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim's status as a modding platform that fans keep turning it into other games. The Forgotten City, a cult-classic quest mod, has morphed into a full-fledged award-winning Unreal Engine 4 title. Enderal, a total conversion mod, is an offering of its own that many claim is better than Skyrim.

Adding to the legacy of this scene, mod author MixedMartialArtist has achieved a feat that many were unsuccessful with in the past. Their new 'Call of Duty - Skyrim' mod adds a whole slew of Call of Duty mechanics and paraphernalia into the world of Tamriel. This is no mere slapdash gun offering either, as it goes in-depth to implement organic Call of Duty firefights into the game's levelled lists.

How this new mod turns Skyrim into a functional Call of Duty experience

While valiant efforts like Enderal actually use the game as a playground for their own creative vision, there is another category of mods that tries to change things just a little. Sometimes, you want just a small element of other games into your Elder Scrolls experience. And sometimes, you want things like the Shadow of War's Nemesis system to spice up a playthrough.

The Call of Duty - Skyrim mod adds many assets from the former into the latter (Image via Nexus Mods)

Other times, you can simply choose to play Call of Duty while playing Skyrim. The 'Call of Duty- Skyrim' mod, previously only available for VR, is now also available for all PC users of the Special Edition and Anniversary Edition on Nexus Mods.

There have been many previous attempts to add guns into this game, including the Glenmoril mod that adds Bloodborne-inspired offhand firearms. Despite its superficial meme potential, this new Call of Duty offering mechanically comes the closest to implementing guns in the Elder Scrolls V engine.

The 12 firearms added include all the classics from the FPS title, like the PPSh-41 and the Panzerschreck. They all come with in-built iron-sight support and realistic individual weapon behavior.

The mod adds 12 guns from Call of Duty (Image via Nexus Mods)

The mod only touches the civil war faction present within the game, turning the Stormcloak and Imperial raid parties into battalions of World War soldiers draped in the aesthetics of the original Call of Duty title. You can also select the level of influence this exerts into your regular gameplay. There is an optional Hardcore Mode that manages to make the Elder Scrolls V into a more intensive Call of Duty experience.

The Hardcore Mode gives the armed troops, ranging from 4-12 soldiers, the chance to spawn anywhere within the game. This spawner extends to interior locations like Draugr Crypts, Dwemer Ruins, and even the quaint local inn, turning all places into potential close-quarter corridor-shooter galleries.

