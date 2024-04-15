Checking the planet status in Helldivers 2 is an easy way to keep track of how much progress you and the community have made towards liberating a specific planet. The status is represented as a percentage value, making it easier to know how much additional work needs to be done to fully liberate a planet, and of course, establish democracy.

Liberating planets is easily the most unique aspect of Helldivers 2's live-service element. The liberation of planets from invading Terminid or Automaton forces plays a crucial part in Helldivers 2's dynamic storyline, with certain gameplay features and rewards being locked behind players successfully eradicating enemy forces from specific planets.

Here's everything you need to know about checking the planet status in Helldivers 2, and how to liberate planets from Terminid and Automaton forces.

Step-by-step guide on how to check the planet status in Helldivers 2

Planet status in Helldivers 2 (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios)

Checking the planet status in Helldivers 2 is quite simple, all you need to do is head to the Galactic War Map on your Super Destroyer, aka your ship, and select the planet that you want to check the liberation progress of. Do note that liberation progress will only be displayed for planets that are part of that week's Major Order, or liberation mission.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to check planet status in Helldivers 2:

Head to the Super Destroyer and navigate to the Galactic War Map.

On the Galactic War map, select a sector controlled by either of the enemy forces, i.e., Terminids or Automatons, and move the cursor over to your selected planet.

Upon selecting the planet, you will be able to check its liberation status on the top right.

Do note that the blue part of the liberation progress bar represents liberated land, while the red part is what remains to be liberated from the enemy forces. Checking the planet's status is a great way to gauge how many more missions you might have to do before a specific planet is free of Terminid or Automaton infestation.

Complete missions to liberate planets in Helldivers 2 (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios)

As for how you can liberate a given planet, that can be done by completing missions within that planet's system. The more missions you complete, the better the chances of that planet being liberated from the enemy forces. Liberation of planets is also tied to the Major Orders, with the most recent one being centered around Automatons in the Valdis Sector.

