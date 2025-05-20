How to clean ink from bills in Cash Cleaner Simulator

As the basic concept of Cash Cleaner Simulator revolves around cleaning dirty mafia money, there are times when you will have to tackle bills with ink over them. This can seem a little tricky if you are new to the game or if you don't have enough resources. Luckily, you won't have to tackle this issue early on.

That said, mentioned below is the entire guide on how to clean off ink from bills in Cash Cleaner Simulator.

Cleaning ink from bills in Cash Cleaner Simulator

Open the bag of ink-stained bills carefully (Image via Forklift Interactive)

Ink stained cash in the game appears purple. You will have to be extra careful not to mix the inked bills with a clean pile of cash, as it will ruin the clean currency as well. This brings up the question — how to clean ink from cash in the game. You have to use an ink sponge for this.

This is a tool you get automatically at your workbench once you get to this stage. Cleaning the bills is pretty easy. You have to lay the pile of ink stained cash on the table and then rub the sponge to soak the ink. At the time of writing, this is actually the only way to clean off ink from bills.

The only thing that you need to take care of is to take your time and be patient with the entire cleaning process. Hurrying up the process might lead to the ink spreading even more and ruining the clean bills as well. Make sure to cut the bag open when dealing with ink-stained cash and not open it normally, as this can also lead to the ink spreading on clean cash.

Check out our other Cash Cleaner Simulator guides here:

