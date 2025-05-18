How to obtain the Mortar Base in Cash Cleaner Simulator

The Mortar Base in Cash Cleaner Simulator is a decorative piece you can build inside your hideout. It doesn’t serve any practical function like the washing machine or other equipment, but it’s a cool way to add personality to your space.
If you’re curious about where to find this elusive Mortar Base and how to start assembling the full Mortar, here’s a guide.
Locating Mortar Base in Cash Cleaner Simulator
The Mortar Base is hidden in the relaxing area of your hideout. This is the spot with an armchair and some garden decorations. The tricky part is that tit looks a lot like the floor, so it’s easy to overlook. To find it, go to the relaxing area and look carefully at the floor right in front of the armchair, near the decorative garden.
That’s exactly where the Mortar Base in Cash Cleaner Simulator is located. Pick it up from there to start your Mortar build.
What next? The other parts
After you get the Mortar Base in Cash Cleaner Simulator, you’ll need the rest of the Mortar parts to finish building it. These parts are spread out in different places across your hideout. Once you have the base, it’ll be easier to find the other pieces as you explore.
What does the Mortar do?
The Mortar is only a decorative item in your base. Unlike other machines, like the Washing Machine, which helps with bill cleaning, the Mortar doesn’t add any gameplay advantage. It’s just there to make your hideout look cooler. Since it doesn’t affect your money laundering, it’s good to focus on your main tasks first.
When your money-making is steady, you can spend time gathering Mortar parts for fun.
