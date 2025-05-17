How to recognize marked bills in Cash Cleaner Simulator

You will come across many missions where your clients will send you marked bills in Cash Cleaner Simulator and unmarked ones. These missions typically involve sorting these notes out and sending only the marked or the unmarked ones back to them. As such, you need to know how to distinguish between them so that your reputation gets better with every successful delivery.
This article will explain what marked bills in Cash Cleaner Simulator are and how to identify them quickly.
What are marked bills in Cash Cleaner Simulator?
Marked bills refer to specific notes that are marked by various organizations. As such, you shouldn’t send these bills to your client unless they specifically ask for them. There are three types of marked bills in Cash Cleaner Simulator:
- Gang-marked bills: These notes have a small red X mark or a black square mark.
- Police-marked bills: These notes have a large red X mark across them.
- FDI-marked bills: These notes have a red eye on their right side.
How to identify marked bills in Cash Cleaner Simulator
You can identify marked bills by using a UV light. When you complete a few missions after starting the game, you will have enough money to order a UV light from the online store. This allows you to distinguish between fake notes, marked notes, and real ones from each other by identifying certain marks.
When you use the UV light by hovering it over certain bills, you can spot the marks on them to see whether they are marked or unmarked. You can either hover the light over them or keep it in one place and sort through bill bundles in front of it. We recommend sorting through small bundles of 50 notes to make it easier and faster.
