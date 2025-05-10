How to use Necklaces in Cash Cleaner Simulator

In Cash Cleaner Simulator, Necklaces don’t seem that important at first. They can’t be cleaned or sold, and most missions won’t even mention them. But when one does, if you don’t already have the necklaces saved, you won’t be able to finish the task.

Here is how you can use Necklaces in Cash Cleaner Simulator.

Uses of Necklaces in Cash Cleaner Simulator

Where do Necklaces come from, and why shouldn’t you ignore them?

You can’t buy necklaces. There’s no shop, vendor, or trick to force them. They drop randomly during missions — usually chucked down the chute along with the usual garbage or cash.

Most of the time, they mean nothing, which is exactly why people throw them out. But they’re mission-critical later, especially for timed jobs that come in from the Dark Web. So, if one drops? Keep it. Don’t toss it.

The best move? Grab a box or drawer, label it, and start hoarding every necklace that shows up. You don’t know when the game will suddenly want three of them in one go.

What to do when the mission hits

When a quest requests a necklace — say, Deliver 2 Sapphire Necklaces — you have two ways to deliver:

Put them directly on the conveyor belt. Pack them in a box or suitcase and then load that onto the conveyor.

Either way works only if the mission is active; that’s key. If you try to send them before actually accepting the quest, nothing will register. So always double-check that the job is active first.

You don’t have to clean or tag them like you do with cash or passports. Just send the exact number the task wants.

