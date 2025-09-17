How to complete Alchemist's Assistant wish in Hollow Knight Silksong

The Alchemist's Assistant wish in Hollow Knight Silksong is one of the many side quests that you will find in the game. Located in the Wormways, you will need to access the area first and then help Alchemist Zylotol in finding a special material called Plasmium. Similar to other wishes, there is a reward waiting for you at the end for your effort.

Let's take a look at how to complete the Alchemist's Assistant wish in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Walkthrough for the Alchemist's Assistant wish in Hollow Knight Silksong

The Alchemist's Assistant wish in Hollow Knight Silksong can be started from the Wormways area. Here you will find Alchemist Zylotol who will task you with bringing him a material called Plasmium. He will give you a special tool, the Needle Phial which you will need to equip in your trap slot. There is a bench nearby where you can do so.

There are three areas where you can find the Plasmium, and you can find these in the image below to get a rough idea about where they are located on the map. In case you are wondering how to get to the Wormways, you will need to obtain a Simple Key in Silksong to unlock the area from the Bone Bottom region.

Plasmium locations (Image via Team Cherry)

Where to find the first Plasmium

The first Plasmium is quite easy to find. Go right from the Alchemist and drop down. Take left past the falling worms and climb up the next segment. You will need to take a drop again, and then go right. You will find the first Plasmium here, indicated by its blue glow.

Where to find the second Plasmium

Drop down the ledge from where you find the first Plasmium. Travel to your left and drop down again, then go to your right. Keep moving and drop down again for the third time, but be careful of the falling worms. Jump to the platform, avoiding the spikes, and you will find the second Plasmium.

Where to find the third Plasmium

Keep heading to your left from where you found the second Plasmium, climbing the walls. There will be a few paths that will take you down below, but jump over them to keep moving. Soon you will come across a wall that you can break to open up a new area. The third Plasmium can be found at the very end of this part of the map.

Rewards for completing the Alchemist's Assistant wish in Hollow Knight Silksong

Once you have collected all three Plasmium units, head back to the Alchemist Zylotol and talk to him to conclude the quest. If you found his assistant in one of the many secret areas in the Wormways, you can get some unique dialog while completing the wish.

Once you conclude the Alchemist's Assistant wish in Hollow Knight Silksong, you will receive the Needle Phial charm. This allows you to regenerate three temporary masks. But it runs on a resource and once it run out, you will need to visit the Alchemist again.

