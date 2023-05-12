How to complete Chamber of Connection Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Jedi Chamber)

Some of the most fun places to explore in Star Wars Jedi Survivor are specialized areas called Jedi Meditation Chambers. These locations are filled with parkour-facilitating terrain, unique puzzles, as well as several collectibles like databanks, chests, and treasure items. There are seven of these places spread across the game’s vast map, one of which is the Chamber of Connection.

As the game progresses, players will start discovering more Jedi Chambers, which also means that some of them are soft-locked by progression. When it comes to the Chamber of Connection, one can only access it after they’ve unlocked the Force lift ability, which is done in the Sunken Lucrehulk section of Koboh during Chapter 4 of this title's main questline.

Once this skill is available, however, gamers are free to enter the Chamber of Connection in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor: The best way to complete the Chamber of Connection

Locating the Chamber of Connection

This Chamber can be found in the Viscid Bog section of Koboh, and it can be easily reached via a zipline system that is positioned right in front of the area's Meditation Point. You might be familiar with that location since the path to the Persistence lightsaber lies in this area.

All you have to do is jump onto the second zipline halfway through the first. Once this section is over, you’ll land in a giant swamp of a tar-like substance. Walk forward, and you’ll eventually come to a grapple point, which you need to take.

Then, you should travel upwards and onto the rock. Keep going forward, and you’ll come to a circular structure, which is the enclosure of an elevator, just like the one found in the Chamber of Fortitude. Ride the lift down, and you’ll soon be inside the Chamber of Connection.

Progressing through the Chamber of Connection

Many Jedi Chambers in Star Wars Jedi Survivor contains the orb-coupler puzzle, where you need to levitate a metal orb using the Force and place it inside the coupler to clear or open up a path allowing you to progress. The same applies to this one.

Its coupler is in the middle of the first section. After you've placed the orb into it, use BD-1’s Grinder ability to draw a path toward the matter barrier on the room's left side. This will help you clear it, and a chest will be waiting for you behind the barrier in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Next, go through a large doorway that sits opposite the orb coupler. This is where you’ll need to perform some jumps to get to the upper platform. Jump over the coupler and land on the platform adjacent to it. Here, you’ll have to use the Grinder ability again. Draw a line across the gates to your right until the large Koboh barrier behind you is melted away.

Proceed through the door, and you’ll be provided a narrow platform to run across. Jump up the wall and follow the path along a hallway, staircases, and more structures until you come to an interactive gate. Open it, and a shortcut will be discovered with a coupler near it.

Now, you’ll need to use the Grinder ability again to draw a line all the way from the first coupler (purple beam) to the recently discovered one. Doing this will keep the path open and allow you to clinch the orb you previously placed in the second coupler.

This will unlock a bridge, which you’ll need to cross while drawing another line along it. Keep drawing until you reach another Koboh barrier and melt it down using the Grinder ability.

Now, the final Chamber of Connection room's entrance in Star Wars Jedi Survivor will open, where you’ll discover an essence (Recuperation perk) underneath the white and gold structure in the middle.

That is everything you can do in the Chamber of Connection in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

The title brings one of 2023’s biggest new open worlds to life with tons of improvements over 2019’s Jedi Fallen Order, along with a host of new locations and features for players to explore.

Just like any Star Wars game, in this one, players are sent off on an adventure around the Galaxy, where they get to fight several terrifying bosses, hunt unique creatures, and explore hidden areas like Jedi Meditation Chambers for valuable loot.

