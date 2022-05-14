How to complete Gostoc’s questline in Elden Ring

Players will come across Gatekeeper Gostoc early in Elden Ring and receive one of the strangest quests in the game.

The Gatekeeper isn't a very nice individual. He's creepy, likes to steal Runes, and will even trap the player in a room at one point. It makes it easy to turn down his offer of a quest.

Still, there are Elden Ring players who want to complete the game 100%. They'll need to finish this questline to do that and can kick it off by visiting Gatekeeper Gostoc at the Stormveil Castle entrance.

How to complete the questline for Gatekeeper Gostoc in Elden Ring

Gostoc tells players to avoid the main gate of Stormveil Castle (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Stormveil Castle provides some of the toughest challenges Elden Ring players will face. It can make or break a playthrough as it keeps them from advancing further into the Lands Between.

Aside from the dangerous enemies and bosses found within, there are plenty of items and quests to obtain. The most time-consuming quest found there is definitely one given by Gatekeeper Gostoc.

Taking down Godrick the Grafted will further along Gostoc's questline (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Here's how to find him and complete Gostoc's questline in Elden Ring:

Travel to the main gate of Stormveil Castle and find Gatekeeper Gostoc

Make note of his location and enter the castle to defeat Margit the Fell Omen

After defeating Margit, head back to the main gate and Gostoc will call the player over

Gostoc will give advice about avoiding the highly protected main entrance and provide another pathway

Accept the side path and he will wish the player luck or deny the offer for his friend to open the main gate

Progress through whichever path was chosen and make it to the room with the Rusty Key

Pick up the Rusty Key and Gostoc will laugh while locking players inside with a Banished Knight

Defeat the Banished Knight to continue or die and move through the castle from a respawn point

If the Banished Knight wins, Gostoc will steal 30% of the player's Runes

Keep going through the castle to see Gostoc stalking the player on the ruined watchtower, inside the rampart tower, and on the roof of the cathedral where Rogier resides

Speak to Gostoc at any of these locations and he will reward players with the Grace Mimic

He won't appear in those spots if the main gate path was chosen or if the main gate was opened at all

Have fun defeating Godrick the Grafted in Stormveil Castle

Once Godrick is bested, reload the area to find Gatekeeper Gostoc stomping on the remains of the boss

Listen to the dialogue as Gostoc curses Godrick for treating him poorly in the past

This completes Gostoc's questline in Elden Ring for the most part. For it to be officially over, players need to complete the questlines of Kenneth Haight and Nephell Loux.

A look at Gostoc stomping on the corpse of Godrick (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Once all three have been finished and Morgott the Omen King has been beaten, all three NPCs will be in Godrick the Grafted's throne room. Go there and speak to Gostoc to complete the questline.

If the Rusty Key was obtained at Stormveil Castle prior to this, Gatekeeper Gostoc will open up a store and become a merchant NPC that sells the following items:

Silver-Pickled Fowl Foot

Ruin Fragment

Furlcalling Finger Remedy

Festering Bloody Finger

Stormhawk Feather

Caestus

Great Arrow

Ballista Bolt

Buckler

Bandit Garb

Bandit Manchettes

Bandit Boots

Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone

Find Gostoc after completing his Elden Ring questline to purchase items from his shop (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

The Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone is probably the most important item of the bunch. This makes it important not to kill Gostoc, but rather to finish his questline so he can sell it to players in Elden Ring.

This particular Smithing Stone strengthens the armaments by up to +25. A handful can be found in the Lands Between, but this is by far the easiest as it can simply be purchased.

