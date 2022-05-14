How to complete Gostoc’s questline in Elden Ring

Players will come across Gatekeeper Gostoc early in Elden Ring and receive one of the strangest quests in the game.
The Gatekeeper isn't a very nice individual. He's creepy, likes to steal Runes, and will even trap the player in a room at one point. It makes it easy to turn down his offer of a quest.
Still, there are Elden Ring players who want to complete the game 100%. They'll need to finish this questline to do that and can kick it off by visiting Gatekeeper Gostoc at the Stormveil Castle entrance.
How to complete the questline for Gatekeeper Gostoc in Elden Ring
Stormveil Castle provides some of the toughest challenges Elden Ring players will face. It can make or break a playthrough as it keeps them from advancing further into the Lands Between.
Aside from the dangerous enemies and bosses found within, there are plenty of items and quests to obtain. The most time-consuming quest found there is definitely one given by Gatekeeper Gostoc.
Here's how to find him and complete Gostoc's questline in Elden Ring:
- Travel to the main gate of Stormveil Castle and find Gatekeeper Gostoc
- Make note of his location and enter the castle to defeat Margit the Fell Omen
- After defeating Margit, head back to the main gate and Gostoc will call the player over
- Gostoc will give advice about avoiding the highly protected main entrance and provide another pathway
- Accept the side path and he will wish the player luck or deny the offer for his friend to open the main gate
- Progress through whichever path was chosen and make it to the room with the Rusty Key
- Pick up the Rusty Key and Gostoc will laugh while locking players inside with a Banished Knight
- Defeat the Banished Knight to continue or die and move through the castle from a respawn point
- If the Banished Knight wins, Gostoc will steal 30% of the player's Runes
- Keep going through the castle to see Gostoc stalking the player on the ruined watchtower, inside the rampart tower, and on the roof of the cathedral where Rogier resides
- Speak to Gostoc at any of these locations and he will reward players with the Grace Mimic
- He won't appear in those spots if the main gate path was chosen or if the main gate was opened at all
- Have fun defeating Godrick the Grafted in Stormveil Castle
- Once Godrick is bested, reload the area to find Gatekeeper Gostoc stomping on the remains of the boss
- Listen to the dialogue as Gostoc curses Godrick for treating him poorly in the past
This completes Gostoc's questline in Elden Ring for the most part. For it to be officially over, players need to complete the questlines of Kenneth Haight and Nephell Loux.
Once all three have been finished and Morgott the Omen King has been beaten, all three NPCs will be in Godrick the Grafted's throne room. Go there and speak to Gostoc to complete the questline.
If the Rusty Key was obtained at Stormveil Castle prior to this, Gatekeeper Gostoc will open up a store and become a merchant NPC that sells the following items:
- Silver-Pickled Fowl Foot
- Ruin Fragment
- Furlcalling Finger Remedy
- Festering Bloody Finger
- Stormhawk Feather
- Caestus
- Great Arrow
- Ballista Bolt
- Buckler
- Bandit Garb
- Bandit Manchettes
- Bandit Boots
- Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone
The Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone is probably the most important item of the bunch. This makes it important not to kill Gostoc, but rather to finish his questline so he can sell it to players in Elden Ring.
This particular Smithing Stone strengthens the armaments by up to +25. A handful can be found in the Lands Between, but this is by far the easiest as it can simply be purchased.