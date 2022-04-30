"The son of Godrick": Elden Ring dataminer reveals unused dialogues that may shed light on Limgrave's true heir

Elden Ring's world is filled with secrets and hidden messages that players still find on a daily basis. This time around, it seems that a little bit more information has been revealed by famous YouTuber and dataminer Zullie the Witch.

According to her, there have been a few unused lines in the game data related to one of the characters called Gostoc. This is the same character whom players might have encountered in front of Stormveil castle. He is the one who suggests the player to take the back route.

Matt Gruen @thefifthmatt

(boss spoilers)



Gostoc's shop (with Buckler) is accessible after Godrick now. Elemer of the Briar takes an extra second to activate, allowing for easier summons. Godskin Duo wait an extra 10 seconds to resurrect each other. ELDEN RING @ELDENRING

Read the full patch notes here:



Please apply this patch to continue playing online. #ELDENRING patch 1.04 is available now.Read the full patch notes here: bnent.eu/ERPatch104 Please apply this patch to continue playing online. #ELDENRING patch 1.04 is available now.Read the full patch notes here: bnent.eu/ERPatch104Please apply this patch to continue playing online. https://t.co/d2BTawlzVD Some minor datamined Elden Ring v1.04 improvements:(boss spoilers)Gostoc's shop (with Buckler) is accessible after Godrick now. Elemer of the Briar takes an extra second to activate, allowing for easier summons. Godskin Duo wait an extra 10 seconds to resurrect each other. twitter.com/ELDENRING/stat… Some minor datamined Elden Ring v1.04 improvements:(boss spoilers)Gostoc's shop (with Buckler) is accessible after Godrick now. Elemer of the Briar takes an extra second to activate, allowing for easier summons. Godskin Duo wait an extra 10 seconds to resurrect each other. twitter.com/ELDENRING/stat…

As per Zullie the Witch, in the dialogue, Gostoc claims that he is,

"The son of Godrick."

Gostoc also has more dialogues where he asks the player for the crown of Godrick. According to the dataminer, this might very well have been a quest, which FromSoftware decided to scrap.

Gostoc's character has a bit too much focus on him, despite being an ordinary NPC in Elden Ring

Godrick the Grafted was the ruler of Limgrave in Elden Ring before he was slain by the player. However, once he died, the region did not have a ruler any longer.

This is because, as per the game, Godrick had no heirs. While it is true that the game itself does not provide anything conclusive, there might be something hidden in the data files that FromSoftware decided to skip entirely.

The first suspect for the true son of Godrick falls upon Kenneth Haight. He can be found in Limgrave and claims to be the true heir to the region. However, he asks the player to restore Fort Haight for him and clear off the enemies.

Unfortunately, upon completing his quest, he refutes the claim and says that Limgrave should only be ruled by a true successor. This draws attention to the next NPC that players will find inside Stormveil castle, Nepehli Loux.

She has the same surname as that of Hoarah Loux, who was the first Elden Lord. However, it seems she was not the true heir to Limgrave either. She might be of the same lineage, but probably not related to Godrick.

This leads to a third NPC that players might have ignored at first, Gostoc. Initially, he looks like another random character who is supposed to just stay there and do nothing. However, as the player progresses, Gostoc seems to take an interesting role.

Fextralife @Fextralife



For this walkthrough, we'll show you where to find every item, Margit & Godrick Boss battles, plus Rogier & Gostoc's quest!



Video:



Wiki: #EldenRing Walkthrough Guide: Stormveil Castle (100% Items)For this walkthrough, we'll show you where to find every item, Margit & Godrick Boss battles, plus Rogier & Gostoc's quest!Video: youtu.be/7zS9MfxqlCs Wiki: eldenring.wiki.fextralife.com/Stormveil+Cast… #EldenRing Walkthrough Guide: Stormveil Castle (100% Items)For this walkthrough, we'll show you where to find every item, Margit & Godrick Boss battles, plus Rogier & Gostoc's quest! Video: youtu.be/7zS9MfxqlCsWiki: eldenring.wiki.fextralife.com/Stormveil+Cast… https://t.co/V4AL9rk8As

Not only does he follow the player slowly across Stormeveil, but once Godrick dies, he seems to be stomping the latter's head with his foot and releasing a grudge for being mistreated. There are several characters whom Godrick wronged, but it is a bit surprising that Elden Ring focuses the attention more towards Gostoc.

Apart from that, the unused dialogue that was mentioned earlier further leads to the question of whether Gostoc might very well be the true son of Godrick. This is because the former seems to despise the latter on a personal level.

It is obviously up for debate as the dataminer did not provide anything else. In fact, she believes that this was probably an open-ended quest where the player could decide to give the crown to any one of the three.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan