How to complete Grave Robber side quest in Resident Evil 4 remake

The Resident Evil 4 remake comprises several side quests in the form of Merchant requests. Merchant is a character who sells you weapons, upgrades, and other items in exchange for an in-game currency called Pesetas. Despite being a mostly linear experience, the Resident Evil 4 remake allows you to partake in some side quests to earn extra rewards while exploring the in-game world.

Completing Merchant requests involves certain tasks like destroying Blue Medallions, defeating a particular type of enemy, and so on. The Grave Robber side quest entails destroying two grave crests, with the request found in the church area of Chapter 3.

Completing Grave Robber Merchant request in Resident Evil 4 remake

Chapter 3 of the Resident Evil 4 remake unravels in the infamous village area, where you face off against numerous infected villagers called Ganados. Amidst surviving the onslaught, you will come upon a church behind which a Merchant request called Grave Robber can be found.

You can refer to this guide on how to survive the village encounter in the Resident Evil 4 remake and proceed to the church without much hassle. Merchant requests appear like pieces of paper or parchment hanging on walls, pillars, or doors and can be spotted by their distinct blue tint. The Grave Robber request can be located in the southeast section of the church area on the map.

You can pick up the Grave Robber request from this area beside the church (Image via Capcom)

The request states that Merchant needs help in destroying the tombstone emblems/crests of two individuals who have been a part of an evil cult group. Upon picking up the request, turn back and proceed to exit the church through an iron gate. This will lead you into the graveyard area.

Take a right turn upon exiting the gate and keep walking straight until you reach an open area with a couple of infected villagers to your left. Right after getting rid of the villager wielding a shovel, you will notice two gravestones right next to each other in front of a slanting tree trunk.

Shoot or hit the crests with a knife (Image via Capcom)

Feel free to shoot both the crests or hit them with a knife. It is recommended to use a knife as it helps you save ammo in the Resident Evil 4 remake. You can peruse this guide on how to get a Kitchen Knife.

Destroying the aforementioned crests automatically completes the request, earning you two Spinels as a reward. Spinels are the secondary currency that enables you to purchase weapon attachments, Attache Cases for Leon, treasure maps, and other crucial resources from the Merchant.

Many collectibles can be found in the game and sold to earn Pesetas. It is, therefore, ideal to explore every area at your own pace after defeating the enemies and find all the treasures and trinkets to sell to the Merchant.

After completing the Grave Robber request, you will still need to progress to the lake area, wherein you will come across a lake monster. Feel free to resort to this guide on how to defeat Del Lago in the Resident Evil 4 Remake.

The Resident Evil 4 remake has successfully met the expectations of long-time fans of the series by visually overhauling it and capturing the essence of the original title that was released back in 2005.

