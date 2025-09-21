How to complete Harry Potter and Minecraft Easter egg in Dying Light: The Beast

The Harry Potter and Minecraft Easter egg in Dying Light: The Beast comes as a hidden surprise. It combines two worlds that most would never expect to find in a zombie survival game - a reference to Hogwarts Express and a block-based underground area out of Minecraft.

This guide will help you complete the Harry Potter and Minecraft Easter egg in Dying Light: The Beast.

How to unlock Harry Potter and Minecraft Easter egg in Dying Light: The Beast

Finding the hidden entrance

Start at the Monastery safe zone and head east across the river. Keep going forward until you spot a brick wall - this is the entrance you’re after. The design is a direct nod to the “Platform 9¾” from Harry Potter. Just like in the books and films, you’re meant to walk straight through the wall instead of searching for a door.

Location of Harry Potter and Minecraft Easter egg in Dying Light: The Beast (Image via Techland)

Once inside, you’ll enter a collapsed tunnel that clearly references the Hogwarts Express. But this is only the beginning.

The Minecraft maze

Break down the walls (Image via Techland)

Not long after stepping inside, you’ll be blocked by a wall of Minecraft-style blocks. These are destructible, so break them however you like - shooting, swinging, or even kicking zombies into them works. Past this point, the tunnel opens up into a full-blown Minecraft-inspired maze.

Deal with the enemies using your own style of melee (Image via Techland)

Here’s what to expect:

Random block walls that must be mined or destroyed to progress.

Side rooms filled with zombies, which you can actually use to smash more blocks by sending them flying into the walls.

Chests hidden along the way, though the loot may not always be anything special, it’s worth checking.

Keep digging and fighting your way deeper until you uncover the real prize.

The Golden train and legendary loot

Pass the train to get the reward and complete the Harry Potter and Minecraft Easter egg in Dying Light: The Beast (Image via Techland)

At the far end of the tunnel, you’ll find a golden train sitting in an underground station. The reward lies just past it:

The Last Hand of GloVa : A legendary weapon that has appeared in almost every Dying Light game, as well as in Dead Island. In this version, it functions like an anime-style power move, letting you summon a powerful fireball to incinerate enemies.

: A legendary weapon that has appeared in almost every Dying Light game, as well as in Dead Island. In this version, it functions like an anime-style power move, letting you summon a powerful fireball to incinerate enemies. Gold bars: These can be thrown at enemies or used to snag high-quality loot, making them more than just flashy collectibles.

With the Last Hand of GloVa equipped, you’ll have one of the most unique weapons in the game.

This concludes our walkthrough on completing the Harry Potter and Minecraft Easter egg in Dying Light: The Beast.

