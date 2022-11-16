How to complete Hel To Pay Favour in God of War Ragnarok - Guide, rewards, and more explained

If you want to fully power your Leviathan Axe in God of War Ragnarok, you will need the Frozen Sparks. That component comes from a Favour, Hel to Pay. Each weapon has an optional Spark that is found similarly, and the Leviathan Axe’s version contains the most violence. By sealing each Hel Tear, you will unlock a Frozen Spark. All 6 create a Frozen Flame.

You will have to trek across the realms of God of War Ragnarok and close up the Hel Tears. The first one is linked to the main story. You will begin this Favour during Reunion, while in Helheim. Here is where you will find the remaining Hel Tears across God of War Ragnarok.

Where to find and close the Hel Tears in God of War Ragnarok

Rewards

Kratos EXP: 4,500

4,500 Atreus EXP: 1,125

1,125 Essence of Hel

Frozen Spark

During Reunion in God of War Ragnarok, you will come across The Gleaming Bale, where you see the first tear. By pressing the square on the controller, you will trigger the event. Atreus will try to close the Hel Tear, and you have to defend him. Kill any enemy that shows up until the timer ends.

However, you will see a Hel Tear first at Sindri's house. These first two are required for story progression, so they're impossible to miss.

Hel Tear #1: Sindri's house. This cannot be skipped

Sindri's house. This cannot be skipped Hel Tear #2: Helheim: Required for story progression

Helheim: Required for story progression Hel Tear #3: Alfheim: The Strond: Beyond the archway at the Mystic Gate, after Reunion

Alfheim: The Strond: Beyond the archway at the Mystic Gate, after Reunion Hel Tear #4: Midgar: Well of Urd: After Reunion go to Lake of Nine.

Midgar: Well of Urd: After Reunion go to Lake of Nine. Hel Tear #5: Svartalfheim: Aurvangar Wetlands: Sail north, to the giant wheel. Dock at that beach, grapple across a ledge and go down the chain

Svartalfheim: Aurvangar Wetlands: Sail north, to the giant wheel. Dock at that beach, grapple across a ledge and go down the chain Hel Tear #6: Vanaheim: The Southern Wilds: You will see it almost immediately upon arriving

The next Hel Tear for your God of War Ragnarok journey will likely be the Alfheim tear. After Reunion, head to The Strond, via Mystic Gateway. Just head through the archway near the statue. Hop down, activate the event and smash through the enemies that await you.

The next stop is Midgard, at the Lake of Nine. On your way towards the Well of Urd, Kratos will find another Tear. Climb up and squeeze through a crack in the icy wall while on the way to the Well of Urd. This is the location for your next heated battle.

Svartalfheim is home to another tear, and this one is very easy to get to. You’ve passed by this area at least once already. Head to the Gateway at Aurvangar Wetlands, and sail north. Before you get to the Giant Wheel, dock at the nearby beach.

Grapple up and cross a ledge, and shimmy down the chain. You will see the Hel Tear dead ahead. Jump over to it, and start smashing Hel’s minions. Vanaheim’s Hel Tear is remarkably easy to get to. Once again, after the Reunion of the God of War Ragnarok, travel to The Southern Wilds via Mystic Gateway. If you look to the right, you will be able to lay eyes on the Hel Tear.

After completing these, you will receive your valuable reward. From there, just head to any of the dwarven blacksmiths in God of War Ragnarok, and upgrade your Leviathan Axe. This upgrade is not required for progression or to beat the game, but why not make your weapons as powerful as they can possibly be?

