How to complete Horse Guai's questline in Black Myth Wukong

Horse Guai is one of the first NPC questlines you will encounter during your time with Black Myth Wukong. However, it will run until chapter five and is extremely easy to miss. You must find and speak to the Horse Guai in the first five chapters, which can make this quest quite difficult.

Here is a comprehensive guide on how to finish Horse Guai’s questline in Black Myth Wukong.

How players can complete Horse Guai’s questline in Black Myth Wukong

Horse Guai in Chapter One (Image via Game Science)

To complete Horse Guai’s questline in Black Myth Wukong, you must find him across the first five chapters of the game. You can follow the steps below to locate the Horse Guai in each chapter:

Trending

Chapter One: From the Back Hills Keeper’s Shrine, head down and stick to the left until you come across a cave. Enter this cave to have your first encounter with the Horse Guai and ensure you exhaust his dialogue before moving forward.

From the Back Hills Keeper’s Shrine, head down and stick to the left until you come across a cave. Enter this cave to have your first encounter with the Horse Guai and ensure you exhaust his dialogue before moving forward. Chapter Two : Start from the Village Entrance Keeper’s Shrine, turn around, and make your way across the bridge in front of you. After crossing the bridge, you will find a gate. To open this, you must head to the hidden path on the right. Here, you will find the Horse Guai. Speak to him and exhaust his dialogue before proceeding.

: Start from the Village Entrance Keeper’s Shrine, turn around, and make your way across the bridge in front of you. After crossing the bridge, you will find a gate. To open this, you must head to the hidden path on the right. Here, you will find the Horse Guai. Speak to him and exhaust his dialogue before proceeding. Chapter Three: Head to the New Thunderclap Temple and spawn at the Temple Entrance Keeper’s Shrine. From there, make your way into the main building and look to your left to find the stairs. Head down these stairs and continue heading straight until you reach another building. Take the stairs inside the building and head up. At the top, you will find another bridge. Cross it to find the Horse Guai.

Head to the New Thunderclap Temple and spawn at the Temple Entrance Keeper’s Shrine. From there, make your way into the main building and look to your left to find the stairs. Head down these stairs and continue heading straight until you reach another building. Take the stairs inside the building and head up. At the top, you will find another bridge. Cross it to find the Horse Guai. Chapter Four: Now, you will have to free the Horse Guai. To do so, head to the Centipede Guai boss fight arena and look for the path marked by torches. If you follow this path, you will find a cocoon at the end of it. Hit the cocoon a few times to free the Horse Guai.

Now, you will have to free the Horse Guai. To do so, head to the Centipede Guai boss fight arena and look for the path marked by torches. If you follow this path, you will find a cocoon at the end of it. Hit the cocoon a few times to free the Horse Guai. Chapter Five: Start from the Valley Entrance Keeper’s Shrine and make your way down to the lava. Stick to the right and keep moving forward till you come across a cart. After you’ve dealt with the enemies in the area, interact with the cart to meet Horse Guai again. Exhaust his dialogue before moving forward.

You will get the Dark Thunder transformation after completing this quest (Image via Game Science)

Also Read: How to get Centipede Guai Spirit in Black Myth Wukong

Now, you must simply finish Chapter Five and return to the Horse Guai’s location in this chapter. The game will now give you the option to forcibly pull the cart. Once this is done, Horse Guai’s questline will end. You will get the Dark Thunder transformation, one of the best transformations in Black Myth Wukong, as a reward for finishing this quest.

Check out more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!