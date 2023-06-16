How to complete the Hot Blooded achievement in Honkai Star Rail?

Honkai Star Rail lives up to its reputation as an RPG title, boasting unique bosses, immersive questlines, and exciting achievements. While most Trailblazers can savor the experience with its replayable contents, those keen to pick up challenges can also complete hidden achievements. This includes Hot Blooded, which requires players to defeat Cocolia under a difficult condition.

Read on to learn how to complete the specified achievement and obtain 20x Stellar Jades.

What are the requirements to unlock the Hot Blooded achievement in Honkai Star Rail?

The Hot Blooded achievement unlocks after defeating Cocolia, Mother of Deception, without any ally being Frozen at any point of the battle in Echo of War. Since her abilities are guaranteed to freeze allies during combat, getting the achievement might seem impossible at first.

However, with a proper strategy, you can easily knock out the weekly boss in Honkai Star Rail without getting frozen. Additionally, you must unlock The Stone of the Everwinter Monument consumable before the battle, since it is the only item that increases the Effect RES to Frozen of all allies by 50%.

How to unlock The Stone of the Everwinter Monument in Honkai Star Rail?

Image showing location of Lauder on the map (Image via HoYoverse)

While some consumables are craftable by default, a few, on the other hand, are locked behind recipes, which you can purchase from various NPCs. Likewise, the Stone of the Everwinter Monument, which is an integral item to complete the achievement, is typically sold by Launder at Jarillo VI’s Boulder Town.

Launder works at one of the grocery stores in the area, located beside the Goethe Grand Hotel. Simply teleport to the hotel; he should be visible, given that he is the only marked vendor in the vicinity. Approach him and interact to open his shop. Here, you can purchase the recipe for The Stone of the Everwinter Monument in exchange for 120 Shields.

Craft the Stone from the Everwinter Monument from the Omni-Synthesizer (Image via HoYoverse)

After acquiring the recipe, access the Omni- Synthesizer from the Parlor Car or the in-game menu. Select the item from the list and choose the quantity, which in this case should be one, since its effect applies to the entire team. Finally, hit Synthesize to obtain the consumable.

This will, however, cost you 3x Core Ice, 3x Preservation of Construction Material, 2x Hard Chip of Nihility, and 1x Tier Crystal of Glorious Death. Hence, pre-farming the resources is advised to save some time. Once you have everything ready, head over to "Cavern of Corrosion: End of the Eternal Freeze" to defeat Cocolia and collect the Hot Blooded achievement in Honkai Star Rail.

What are the best tips and tricks to defeat Cocolia to unlock the Hot Blooded achievement in Honkai Star Rail?

Here are a few steps that you can follow to easily defeat ‘Cocolia, Mother of Deception’ and unlock the Hot Blooded achievement.

Before you enter her domain, consume The Stone of the Everwinter Monument to increase your Effect Res.

Set the weekly boss to Difficulty Level 1 to quickly take her down.

Select the most powerful characters from your account and prioritize equipping both Lightning, and Fire units, as her barrier shares weaknesses with the elements.

Always watch out for the Preservation Creation's Wrath ability and use it whenever it is available.

With everything working against her, she can still freeze your characters, so taking her HP down as quickly as possible is absolutely necessary.

Carry a healer on your team to keep everyone alive from the incoming attacks.

If everything goes out as planned, you should be able to clear both her phases within a couple of minutes and obtain the hidden achievement in Honkai Star Rail.

