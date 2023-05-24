How to complete Ikatak Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom provides an immersive experience owing to a vast open world that incentivizes exploration and offers unique rewards. Apart from partaking in the main quests, you must invest some time in exploring the world of Hyrule, which comprises 152 shrines, including the Ikatak Shrine.

While most are enclosed and require you to solve puzzles and creatively use Link’s abilities, the Ikatak Shrine involves a different approach. You must find a green crystal or a shard to activate this particular shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Everything to know about completing the Ikatak Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

You will encounter many shrines while exploring The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, with certain variations in completing each. The Ikatak Shrine will surprise you since no challenging puzzles are involved.

This shrine is beside the Gisa Crater in the western area of the Tabantha Frontier region. To gain entry into it, you require a green crystal that can be found in the crater itself. Hop down the hole to arrive at the Gisa Crate Cave area.

This is the location of the Ikatak Shrine (Image via Nintendo)

You will face enemies here, so you must hop down only when ready. Two Stalkoblin enemies here and caterpillar-like creatures called Ice Likes hanging from the cave walls. While the Stalkoblins are easier to defeat, Ice Likes can pose a threat since they have a ranged attack wherein they shoot ice vapors or mist.

They are prone to damage from electricity, so you can try to use Topaz Rod on them. Alternatively, you can shoot arrows from a distance, and when they are stunned, you can relentlessly attack them with your weapon. After defeating them, you can focus on the green crystal in this location.

You must attach a rocket to this crystal and get it out through the opening above (Image via Nintendo)

Use Link’s Ultrahand ability to pick up the crystal and place it under the opening of the crater you jumped down from. You will also find a rocket in this area to attach to this crystal. Hit the rocket with your weapon to propel the crystal out of the crater, and then resort to Link’s Ascend ability to emerge out of the area yourself.

After the crystal lands on the ground, you must pick it up and place it near the Ikatak Shrine to activate its entry portal. Walk into the shrine and interact with the chest ahead of you to obtain Big Battery. Proceed to the pedestal at the end of the stairs to receive the Light of Blessing in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Link’s stamina plays a crucial role in exploration. Therefore you must prioritize gaining Light of Blessing to not only enhance the stamina but also to upgrade his health in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

