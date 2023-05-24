How to complete Oshozan-u Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom offers plenty of opportunities to test out protagonist Link’s abilities and receive some rewards in the process. There are about 152 shrines that you can explore, and each one has different puzzles for you to solve. One of these sacred locations in the game is called the Oshozan-u Shrine.

While some shrines have tough puzzle-solving sections and combat encounters, there are a select few, like the Oshozan-u Shrine, that are easier to complete. All you need to do to finish the challenge posed by this shrine is leverage Link’s Ultrahand ability on the logs and hit the circular target.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom provides tremendous flexibility in terms of exploration, and you can pursue any activity of your choice. Shrines are a major part of the experience, and not all of them are difficult to complete.

You can head to the Oshozan-u Shrine if you are looking for a simpler shrine to solve. It is located in the north section of the Tabantha Tundra region, which is a snowy area. You must have cold-resistant armor to shield yourself from the cold and reach the shrine safely. You can refer to this guide on how to acquire the Frostbite Armor set in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

This is the location of the Oshozan-u Shrine (Image via Nintendo)

As soon as you enter the shrine, you can head to the right side of the room, which contains a rocket and a log. You will also notice a circular target on the wall in the distance. Your goal is to hit that target. To do this, you can use the Ultrahand ability on the log and place it on the slab attached to the track on the left side.

Attach the rocket to the right side of the log and make sure it faces the target. Hit the rocket with any weapon in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. This will propel the log and hit the circular target. This will then open the gate beside you, and you can proceed to the next area.

You must place the log in this manner to hit the target (Image via Nintendo)

Use Ultrahand on one of the logs in this new area and place it between two pillars on the left side of the room. Feel free to climb the log and interact with the chest on the top to obtain the Zonaite Bow.

This puzzle can be approached in many ways since the only requirement is that the logs should hit the circular target. There are two logs and a rocket in this area. You can start by placing the shorter log on the wheel horizontally. Then place the longer log on the shorter one in a perpendicular manner.

You can hit the rocket after logs are placed on the wheel (Image via Nintendo)

Proceed to attach the rocket (facing in the upward direction) to the longer log. Hitting it with any weapon will propel it forward and rotate the wheel as a result.

The target will turn green if the log hits it successfully. This will open the final gate. You are free to acquire the Light of Blessing from the next area.

The Light of Blessing is a crucial component in increasing Link’s health and stamina in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Therefore, it is beneficial to take a break from the story quests and engage in the exploration of various shrines in the game.

