How to complete In Service of Asgard Svartalfheim Favor in God of War Ragnarok - Guide, rewards, and more explained

Early on in God of War Ragnarok, Kratos and Atreus must travel to Svartalfheim to look for Tyr. While doing this, you learn about optional side quests, known as Favors. It takes place in Svartalfheim Bay and is also where Sindri gives you your Compass. The Compass will reveal the main story quest and side quests on-screen, so you know exactly where to go.

The first Favor is available while seeking Durlin, and you will have to travel to a trio of islands and shut down their Mining Rigs. As you complete each of these, you will receive useful rewards and crafting materials, as well as begin another Favor for later on in the game.

Here’s what you need to know about the first Favor in God of War Ragnarok.

God of War Ragnarok’s first Favor is Svartalfheim’s In Service of Asgard

Rewards

Kratos EXP: 500 XP

500 XP Atreus EXP: 125

125 Nidavellir Ore

While traveling through the Svartalfheim Tavern in God of War Ragnarok, Raeb will give you a Favor to complete. You will need to shut down a trio of Mining Rigs, originally put in place by Mimir.

As part of this Favor, players will learn a lot about Mimir’s past work with Odin and get to learn of his deep regrets. Despite being a side quest, it offers an interesting story, one that players should definitely experience.

While sailing in the Svartalfheim Bay, you’ll see the trio of Mining Rigs, marked with blue markers. Fortunately, they are rather easy to find and include Modvitgnir’s Rig, Radsvinn’s Rig, and Althjof’s Rig. Once you turn them off, each Mining Rig will reward you with Nidaveillir Ore.

1) Modvitgnir’s Rig in God of War Ragnarok

This is the closest rig to you in God of War Ragnarok, and will probably be your first stop. You’ll sail forward and right at the intersection and then take a left. Once you arrive here, you’ll have to climb up a few platforms and fight through some annoying Wretches. After defeating them, you will have to hurl your Axe at the circular symbol you come across next.

This opens up a gate, allowing you to jump to another platform. You must then climb the tower and defeat more Wretches at the top. Interestingly, you will find a Legendary Chest up here as well, rewarding you with the Muspelheim Seed. After you find the other half in God of War Ragnarok, it will let you tackle the Crucible in Muspelheim.

Swing across after turning right, and you can see a Lore Marker and a creature below. Instead of going after it, head back across the platform and throw your Axe to kill it. After this, you can go down there, claim your rewards, deal with the Lore Marker, and move on.

Throw your Axe at circular targets on the right of the crane twice, and you’ll be able to swing forward again. There’s also a chest you can grab by moving the crate again. If you choose to move forward, knock down the chain and be ready to fight the Bergsra Mother.

Wretches periodically spawn from this monster, so keep at it and repeatedly attack this large beast in the head to defeat it. I charged the Leviathan Axe and used the huge sweeping AOE attacks to overwhelm the Wretches in a single shot. After defeating this foe, break open the Rig and collect your rewards.

2) Radsvinn’s Rig in God of War Ragnarok

This Mining Rig in God of War Ragnarok can be found in the center of the lake. You will be able to findone of Odin’s Ravens here as well. If you're on the right track, Atreus will make a comment about the geyser. If you’ve already finished one of the other rigs, Sindri will state that he can use your newly acquired Nidavellir Ore to make some useful armor.

You will have to climb up using the Blades of Chaos nearby and defeat a number of Grim, Cursed Grim, and other frustrating foes. Afterwards, simply go up and crush the Mining Rig to receive your rewards. This is arguably the easiest of the three Mining Rigs.

3) Althjof’s Rig in God of War Ragnarok

The final Mining Rig is one puzzle that players must overcome in this realm. When you arrive, climb up the chain and turn the wheel down twice. You’ll want to swing across and use the Blades of Chaos to blow up the red barrel, which clears away the wood blocking your path. Follow this path, open the gate, and blow up the next barrel below as well.

Next, you will have to climb the wall, and jump down, smashing through the floor. There will be some Draugr here to defeat and you will also find a Lore Marker. Use the Blades of Chaos to lift the platform while you’re below.

Head back to the Wheel and move it so that the hook is back at the top. Return to the area above and swing across with the hook. After this, you’ll have another wall to climb, where you'll encounter enemies that must be defeated so you can shut off the final Mining Rig.

Once you do this, you can go to the southern portion of the Mining Rig, and get to the top using a crane. You will find a Legendary Chest here, giving you the Njord’s Tempest runic attack. This Favor is now complete, and you can either head back to the tavern or go ahead to seek Durlin and move the story forward.

Poll : 0 votes