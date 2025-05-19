How to complete the Jelly Burst Bonanza challenge in Revenge of the Savage Planet

The Upgrade-O-Rama task in Revenge of the Savage Planet offers various quests, such as the Jelly Burst Bonanza challenge. The main objective of this quest is to burst ten Mitoslimes found in some areas of Stellaris Prime, Slarragon Forest. Although it may seem straightforward, locating and bursting all ten Mitoslimes can be challenging, as they move and can harm you once you get close to them.
This article guides you on completing the Jelly Bonanza challenge in Revenge of the Savage Planet.
Revenge of the Savage Planet: Jelly Burst Bonanza challenge
To complete the Jelly Burst Bonanza challenge, you must first find ten Mitoslimes. These slimes appear on every planet but are most commonly found in Stellaris Prime, Slarragon Forest. The Mitoslimes move quickly and can harm you if you get close to them. Thus, once you locate them, use your blaster to shoot them. This will segregate the Mitoslimes into smaller pieces.
However, ensure to avoid shooting the smaller ones, as they may blow up; instead, try to hit the bigger ones. As mentioned, you only need 10 of them to accomplish the quest. Once you have gathered all ten Mitoslimes, it’s time to bring them all together. There are two ways to do that. If you have Lava Blaster loaded, you can use it over the Mitoslimes to cause them to burst all at once.
Alternately, you can use your Power Hose to spray water on them and fill them up to explore. As per the game rules, you must burst all ten Mitoslimes at the same time to complete the Jelly Bonanza challenge.
However, a few seconds' delay won’t affect your quest. Moreover, it is advised to reach a higher section from where you can easily spot all the Mitoslimes and spray water on them to complete the Jelly Burst Bonanza mission.
