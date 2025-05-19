How to complete the Jelly Burst Bonanza challenge in Revenge of the Savage Planet

The Upgrade-O-Rama task in Revenge of the Savage Planet offers various quests, such as the Jelly Burst Bonanza challenge. The main objective of this quest is to burst ten Mitoslimes found in some areas of Stellaris Prime, Slarragon Forest. Although it may seem straightforward, locating and bursting all ten Mitoslimes can be challenging, as they move and can harm you once you get close to them.

Ad

This article guides you on completing the Jelly Bonanza challenge in Revenge of the Savage Planet.

Revenge of the Savage Planet: Jelly Burst Bonanza challenge

To complete the Jelly Burst Bonanza challenge, you must first find ten Mitoslimes. These slimes appear on every planet but are most commonly found in Stellaris Prime, Slarragon Forest. The Mitoslimes move quickly and can harm you if you get close to them. Thus, once you locate them, use your blaster to shoot them. This will segregate the Mitoslimes into smaller pieces.

Ad

Trending

Visit the Slarragon Forest of Stellaris Prime planet to complete the Jelly Burst Bonanza challenge (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios)

Read more: How to capture creatures in Revenge of the Savage Planet

Ad

However, ensure to avoid shooting the smaller ones, as they may blow up; instead, try to hit the bigger ones. As mentioned, you only need 10 of them to accomplish the quest. Once you have gathered all ten Mitoslimes, it’s time to bring them all together. There are two ways to do that. If you have Lava Blaster loaded, you can use it over the Mitoslimes to cause them to burst all at once.

Ad

Also read: How to increase Health and Stamina in Revenge of the Savage Planet

Alternately, you can use your Power Hose to spray water on them and fill them up to explore. As per the game rules, you must burst all ten Mitoslimes at the same time to complete the Jelly Bonanza challenge.

However, a few seconds' delay won’t affect your quest. Moreover, it is advised to reach a higher section from where you can easily spot all the Mitoslimes and spray water on them to complete the Jelly Burst Bonanza mission.

Ad

Check out the links below for more such gaming guides from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranoy Dey Pranoy is an esports journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in FPS games like Valorant, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce, but his lifelong passion for video games drove him to take up gaming professionally, and his articles have garnered 200,000+ reads in just three months at Sportskeeda. Pranoy's research process includes collecting first-hand gameplay knowledge and a ton of cross-referencing.



Pranoy has warm memories of frequent visits to gaming cafes in his childhood, playing FPS titles and open-world games like Grand Theft Auto: Vice City to his heart's content. He jumps into solo and multiplayer titles with equal gusto. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would readily drop into the thrilling world of the Temple Run series and embark on the adventure of a lifetime.



Pranoy follows esports tournaments closely as he values the opportunity to witness high-level gameplay and learn from the top players. PaperRex is his favorite organization at the moment, and he looks up to professional players Demon1 and TenZ.



Beyond gaming, Pranoy's interests include chess and sketching. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.