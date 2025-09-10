How to complete Lost Fleas wish in Hollow Knight Silksong

The Lost Fleas wish is one of the early side quests in Hollow Knight Silksong, where you are tasked with finding the missing critters scattered throughout Pharloom. The rescue mission is initiated after Hornet intercepts the flea caravan in The Marrow and talks to Fleamaster Mooshka. You will encounter multiple critters during the playthrough, but you only need to turn in five to please Fleamaster.
You don’t want to miss out on the lucrative reward for completing the Lost Fleas wish in Hollow Knight Silksong. Follow this guide to learn the location of the five fleas.
Exploring all five Lost Fleas location in Hollow Knight Silksong
Of the 30 critters found in Pharloom, collecting five will complete the Lost Fleas quest in Hollow Knight Silksong. Here are their locations:
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Location 1- The Marrow
The first flea is located in a chamber above the Bell Beast in the Marrow. Upon defeating the entity, head east towards the bench room. Continue forward to reach a series of platforms leading to the top. Hop on them, avoiding the enemies along the way. Use the collapsing platforms to reach the upper-right corner of the room.
Location 2- Deep Docks
Reaching this flea in Deep Docks requires minimum effort with the Swift Step ability, as it allows Hornet to dash around in the arena. Once you pick up the power from the shrine, use it to reach the platforms on the west. The Lost Flea is located on the top left section of the chamber.
Also read: How to complete The Great Taste of Pharloom in Hollow Knight Silksong
Location 3- Deep Docks
You can also find another critter in Deep Docks beyond a hidden passage. To find it, teleport to the fast travel point of this chamber and reach for the destructible wall beside the Bell Beast. Across the passage lies a room with falling lava. Reach the platform at the top, avoiding the hot fluid, to successfully rescue the flea.
Location 4- Far Field
Navigating through giant rooms in Far Fields can be tricky, but you must take the leap to reunite Hollow Knight Silksong’s Lost Fleas with Mooshka. Teleport to the lower chamber and head left using only the top platforms. Reach for the upper corridor when you hit the wall and go right.
Break the fake wall and pass through the passage to enter the next room. You will find the flea on the upper right segment of the chamber. Free yourself from the trap before rescuing the critter.
Also read: How to unlock Act 3 in Hollow Knight Silksong
Location 5: Hunter’s March
Enter the Hunter's March from the Marrow and rest on the bench to create a safe point. Now, follow the path leading to the upper right corridor and continue forward to encounter a Skull Ant miniboss. Keep moving right until you reach the jumping course. Bounce off the balloons to reach the top right segment of the region, where you will locate the fifth flea.
Hollow Knight Silksong Lost Fleas wish rewards
The risk pays off once you collect all five critters and head back to Mooshka’s caravan. The NPC escorts you to a deeper section of Greymoor, which would have otherwise taken a lot of effort to reach. Talk to other fleas in the caravan to also receive the Flea Brew. It is one of the many Tools in Hollow Knight Silksong, and it boosts your attack and movement speed for a short duration.
Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.