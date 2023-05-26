How to complete the Mayam Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom features multiple puzzle sections called Shrines for players to solve. These Shrines are scattered across Hyrule, on land, and on the Sky Islands. This guide will focus on the Mayam Shrine, a rather complex Shrine that requires some out-of-the-box thinking.

Read on to learn more about how to solve this particular Shrine.

How to complete the Mayam Shrine puzzle in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom

The location of the Mayam Shrine in Tears of The Kingdom (Image via Nintendo)

This Shrine can be found in the Central Hyrule Sky Region, atop a Sky Island in the North Hyrule Sky Archipelago. Players can access this Shrine by launching Link from the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower and then gliding south to the island, as indicated by the screenshot of the in-game map above. The coordinates are (0340, 2814, 1821).

Follow the following steps in sequence to solve the puzzle and unlock the pathway into the Shrine:

The incomplete Shrine (Image via Nintendo)

1. Interact with the shrine pad to begin the quest, labeled “The North Hyrule Sky Crystal.”

2. Follow the path indicated by the green light into another large island down below.

Follow the green line to the giant floating island below (Image via Nintendo)

3. A singular floating platform can be found within this region. A bunch of rockets can also be found near the platform - attach them using Ultrahand to create a launch pad. Keep a few spare rockets attached to the structure for later use.

4. A Flux Construct can also be spotted nearby, waiting to ambush you.

5. Trigger the battle and use Ultrahand to dismantle the machine.

Using Ultrahand to dismantle the Flux Construct in Tears of The Kingdom (Image via Nintendo)

6. Once the main green cube is dismantled from the Flux Construct, use Ultrahand again to wiggle out the attached crystal using your right analog stick.

7. The rest of the battle becomes entirely optional at this point. You may carry the crystal back to the makeshift launchpad instead of engaging with the boss.

Building a launch pad in Tears of The Kingdom (Image via Nintendo)

8. Once you place the crystal on the pad, hit any rockets to launch Link upward into the air.

Place the rocket at an angle to enter the prior island (Image via Nintendo)

9. Now, position the spare rockets to carry you over to the top of the Shrine entrance when fired.

10. Drop the crystal down into the island.

11. Glide down, grab the crystal, and carry it to the shrine pad.

Placing the crystal on the Shrine in Tears of The Kingdom (Image via Nintendo)

12. The Mayam Shrine should be unlocked shortly, and Link can head inside to complete the quest.

Players should grab a Magic Rod from the treasure chest in the room before interacting with the deity-like statue within the Shrine. Completing this Shrine will reward Link with a Light of Blessing that can be exchanged for HP and Stamina Wheel upgrades.

