How to complete the Mirage Rise in Elden Ring

Towers and puzzles are scattered all around the map of Elden Ring, but the Mirage Rise tower stands out among most of them as unique. The building will disappear as players approach the area in Altus Plateau, and a puzzle must then be solved.

Like other towers, such as the ones that ask for three wise beasts, there will be a pedestal that gives players a set of directions. But the scavenger hunt is a bit more spread out, and the items that players must find are based on symbols. With the right information, they can be found incredibly fast.

Completing the puzzle for the Mirage Tower in Elden Ring

Touch three of these symbols (Image via FromSoftware)

When players arrive at Mirage Rise in Elden Ring, they will notice that the building vanishes. The only thing left will be the usual imp statue with a book on its head. The puzzle is then given to search and interact with three crests around the area. It isn't completely blind, though, and a small map with marks is given to assist in the hunt.

Mirage Rise solution to enter the tower:

The first symbol or crest is directly near the tower location and is the easiest to find.

All three are marked on the given map, but the paper is flipped sideways.

Phantom symbol two can be found north of the imp statue towards the rock wall barrier.

The third crest is south of the imp statue or behind where the player must read.

It's much farther than the others and is just under the bridge. Players must hit a rock where the X is on the map to reveal the last crest.

With all three crests touched in the area, the puzzle is effectively solved. Instead of the door opening, though, the Mirage Rise tower returns to a visible range.

What is in the Mirage Rise tower in Elden Ring?

Inside the tower, players can climb to the top floor and claim their prize. This includes some somber eggs and spells that are based on stealth or invisibility. The two spells include The Unseen Blade and The Unseen Form.

Both of the spells are based on intelligence and can be a good option for magic users. But that may mean that players want some new memory slots within Elden Ring.

