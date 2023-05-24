How to complete Nouda Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom

Visiting Shrines and completing the challenge inside them is one of the most popular activities for players in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Doing so earns them a few interesting rewards, along with the promise of collecting the Shrine's Light of Blessing. The latter can be exchanged in some shops for increased health or stamina in-game.

There are 152 Shrines in the game. Some are located on the surface, while others can be found in the sky. The Nouda Shrine is one of the 120 Shrines on Hyrule's surface. This article will tell you how you can easily get to the Shrine and finish its trial in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Location of Nouda Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Nouda Shrine location (Image via YouTube/Perfect Score)

This Shrine is located in the Kopeeki Drifts Cave located in the Tabantha Frontier Region. The exact coordinates for the Shrine are -2318, 2201, 0173. However, when you enter the cave, you will see that the Shrine is located across from a lake.

You will have to cross the lake on your own to get to the Shrine. The next section will deal with how to do the same. Another thing to make a note of is that the location will be really cold, so make sure to have some cold resistance mechanism in place.

"Proving Grounds: Intermediate" - Entering and finishing the trial of the Nouda Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Here are the steps you need to follow to successfully enter the Nouda Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and finish its trial to collect the Light of Blessing:

As you enter the cave, you will see that there is a path to your right, which will contain an Ice, whose breath creates sheets of ice in front of it. Use Ultrahand to pick up the sheets one by one and place them in front of you to create a bridge to cross over to the other side. You might want to fuse many of them together to create a large chunk. Or, you can use only two of these in rotation to cross the water body. Once you enter the Shrine, it will revert to the default setting of how Link was when you started playing The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. This means you won't have any armor or weapons. So you will have to collect the basic bow, arrows, and sword kept in front of you. This Shrine doesn't have much to speak for in terms of puzzles but basically requires you to defeat all the Constructs inside. The Constructs are spread across the three levels in the single large room. You have to defeat all of them to get back your weapons and armor. This should be fairly simple, as you can collect materials and weapons, such as Shock Fruits and Spiked-Iron-Ball Hammer when you beat the different Constructs and use them against the next enemy you face. You can see your progress on the top of your screen. When all the Constructs have been defeated, your original weapon and armor will be returned to you, and a door will open up. The space ahead will contain both the chest for the Shrine and the Light of Blessing.

By following this guide, you can easily find and pass the trial of the Nouda Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Poll : 0 votes