How to complete Oka Sho race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

The Oka Sho race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby shows up on April 1 in the second year of Career mode. It’s a G1-tier Mile Turf race, and to even take part, you’ll need a minimum of 4500 fans. By this stage in your run, it’s not just about showing up as it is one of those milestone races that really shows how strong your build has become.

The race takes place at Hanshin Racecourse, on the outer course, with the track running clockwise for a total distance of 1600 metres. It is a springtime race run during the day in sunny weather, with a field of 18 horses starting. As a Mile race, it requires a good emphasis on Speed, but Power and Positioning are also needed when attempting to get away from traffic later on.

Requirements and details of the Oka Sho race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Race details (Image via Cygames)

Best characters to use for the Oka Sho race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Since the Oka Sho emphasizes Mile aptitude, you’ll want horse girls who excel at sharp pacing and can comfortably handle this distance. Here are some of the standouts:

Taiki Shuttle : Taiki Shuttle is tailor-made for this event. With an A-rank Mile aptitude and a natural fit for the Pace Chaser running style, she’s the most straightforward pick for the Oka Sho. Stick with Pace Chaser, and she’ll thrive on the Hanshin track.

Taiki Shuttle is tailor-made for this event. With an A-rank Mile aptitude and a natural fit for the Pace Chaser running style, she’s the most straightforward pick for the Oka Sho. Stick with Pace Chaser, and she’ll thrive on the Hanshin track. Maruzensky: Don’t waste Maruzensky’s potential on sprint races as she scales far better if trained for Mile runs. Invest in her Mile aptitude and sprinkle in some medium-distance skills to round out her versatility across your career.

Don’t waste Maruzensky’s potential on sprint races as she scales far better if trained for Mile runs. Invest in her Mile aptitude and sprinkle in some medium-distance skills to round out her versatility across your career. Vodka : Vodka should always be built around Speed as the primary stat, and Power as the secondary. Speed lets her break away on straights, while the latter helps her muscle through corners and mid-race clashes. With those stats balanced, she can overtake in Oka Sho.

Vodka should always be built around Speed as the primary stat, and Power as the secondary. Speed lets her break away on straights, while the latter helps her muscle through corners and mid-race clashes. With those stats balanced, she can overtake in Oka Sho. El Condor Pasa : A beginner-friendly choice, El Condor Pasa is flexible and does well as a Pace Chaser. While she technically has aptitude for the Late Surger style, Pace Chaser is more consistent for this race and gives her a better shot at breaking into the top spots.

A beginner-friendly choice, El Condor Pasa is flexible and does well as a Pace Chaser. While she technically has aptitude for the Late Surger style, Pace Chaser is more consistent for this race and gives her a better shot at breaking into the top spots. Oguri Cap: Oguri Cap specializes in Late Surger runs, holding back before making a strong charge in the final stages. However, because the Oka Sho is a shorter Mile race, her late burst doesn’t always have enough distance to pay off. She’s usable, but riskier than the others here.

Best stats and race skills for the Oka Sho race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

The Hanshin course and Mile distance make Speed the number one priority, but Power is equally valuable for overtaking and cornering. If you’re using runners who rely on tactical positioning (like Late Surgers), sprinkling in Wit helps trigger race-specific abilities more reliably.

Some of the most useful skills include:

Hanshin Racecourse : Boosts performance at this exact track.

: Boosts performance at this exact track. Sunny Days : Effective since the race runs under sunny skies.

: Effective since the race runs under sunny skies. Mile Straightaways/Straightaway Recovery : Helps capitalize on the Oka Sho’s straight sections.

: Helps capitalize on the Oka Sho’s straight sections. Swinging Maestro: Adds an edge on corners, though less critical due to the short distance.

Rewards for winning the Oka Sho race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

The rewards (Image via Cygames)

Winning the Oka Sho race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby brings guaranteed and chance-based rewards, alongside the massive fan boost:

Guaranteed rewards

Mile Shoes

Oka Sho Winner’s Garland

Monies

Support Points

Random rewards

5x Carats

Extra Support Points

Goddess Statue

You'll also gain fans, up to 10,500 fans for first place, 4,200 for second place, and 2,625 for third place.

With these details, you should be ready to clear the Oka Sho race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

