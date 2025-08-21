How to complete Flora Stakes race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

The Flora Stakes race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby takes place in the second half of April during your Classic Class year. This G2-tier Medium-distance Turf race requires 1750 fans to be entered. It is an important spring race, providing one of the higher fan boosts for progression at this point in the game.

The Flora Stakes race is at Tokyo Racecourse, running counter clockwise over a total of 2000 meters. The daytime race has 18 total entrants. While it does not have the same urging and weight of a G1 race, it does require a well-prepared trainee with reasonable Speed, Stamina, and usable situational skills that match the track.

Requirements and details of the Flora Stakes race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Best characters to use for the Flora Stakes race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Daiwa Scarlet in Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Image via Cygames)

You’ll want to pick Umamusume who specialize in medium-distance turf races and can either front-run reliably or surge late with stamina to spare. These are the standouts for this event:

Daiwa Scarlet (Peak Blue) : She is an excellent choice for running medium distances as a Front Runner or Pace Chaser. Her stat spread makes her tough to catch when trained properly, especially if you build her as a competitive Chaser.

She is an excellent choice for running medium distances as a Front Runner or Pace Chaser. Her stat spread makes her tough to catch when trained properly, especially if you build her as a competitive Chaser. Mayano Top Gun (Scramble Zone): She's normally better suited for long races, but her Stamina-heavy growth means she can handle 2000 meters if trained carefully. Expect more hands-on management to balance her stats.

She's normally better suited for long races, but her Stamina-heavy growth means she can handle 2000 meters if trained carefully. Expect more hands-on management to balance her stats. Mejiro McQueen (End of the Skies): Mejiro McQueen is balanced across Speed, Stamina, and Guts. Her recovery-based skills activate under pressure, making her ideal for surviving crowded mid-race packs and still finishing strong.

Mejiro McQueen is balanced across Speed, Stamina, and Guts. Her recovery-based skills activate under pressure, making her ideal for surviving crowded mid-race packs and still finishing strong. Silence Suzuka (Innocent Silence): A natural Front Runner, her success relies heavily on Speed and early bonding events, so keep her morale up and use Recreation turns instead of resting to save time.

A natural Front Runner, her success relies heavily on Speed and early bonding events, so keep her morale up and use Recreation turns instead of resting to save time. Symboli Rudolf (Emperor’s Path): A versatile option with solid Wit and Stamina growth, letting her perform well as both a Chaser and Late Surger. Focus on friendship training with Support Cards early so her bonuses kick in on time.

Best stats and race skills for the Flora Stakes race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Using Support Cards that provide these skills will make the difference between placing and securing a win (Image via Cygames)

Winning the Flora Stakes’ medium length demands a balanced build, with Speed as the core stat. Stamina must also be considered\, as a poorly trained runner can burn out late in the stretch. For Chasers or Late Surgers, investing in Power ensures they can break through traffic, while Wit helps activate skills reliably when packed tightly with other racers.

These skills fit perfectly with this race:

Left-Handed: Stronger performance on Tokyo’s counterclockwise track.

Stronger performance on Tokyo’s counterclockwise track. Medium Corners: Small boost to speed during corners.

Small boost to speed during corners. Medium Straightaways: Slight speed boost in straight sections.

Slight speed boost in straight sections. Spring Runner: Stat bonuses specific to spring races.

Stat bonuses specific to spring races. Standard Distance: Ideal for 2000 meters since it’s a multiple of 400.

Ideal for 2000 meters since it’s a multiple of 400. Tokyo Racecourse: Direct performance boost at this track.

Rewards for winning the Flora Stakes race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Flora Stakes comes with a set of guaranteed and random rewards, alongside the fan bonus that helps propel your career forward.

Guaranteed rewards

Medium Distance Shoes

Monie (400–2400 range)

Support Points (20–120)

Random rewards

Jewel Carats: 5% chance

Goddess Statue: 1% chance

Combined with the 5200 fans earned for a first-place finish, the rewards make this one of the most worthwhile G2 races in the Classic year.

With that, you should have everything needed to complete the Flora Stakes race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

