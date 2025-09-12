How to complete Rite of Rebirth wish in Hollow Knight Silksong

The Rite of Rebirth wish in Hollow Knight Silksong is one of the most challenging side quests you will find in the game. Given that this quest will limit your heals and change your crest once you accept it, you will need to be very careful, but the reward at the end of it all is the Witch's Crest in Hollow Knight Silksong, which is one of the best crests in the game.

Let's take a look at how to easily complete the Rite of Rebirth Wish in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Rite of Rebirth wish in Hollow Knight Silksong walkthrough

To begin the Rite of Rebirth wish in Hollow Knight Silksong, you will have to find a particular item called Twisted Bud, which can be found in Bilewater. But before you do that, make sure to unlock the lift in Greymoor to make your journey a bit comfortable.

Path to the Twisted Bud in Silksong (Image via Team Cherry)

Accessing Greymoor

You will need to find the secret passage in the Whispering Vault to enter Greymoor, as it cannot be accessed from any of the main paths. Once you obtain the Twisted Bud, you will need to go to Greyroot, who you can find in Shellwood. After you talk with her, you will start the Rite of Rebirth quest.

Chapel of the Witch

You will end up in the Chapel of the Witch, which you can escape by heading left. Avoid the enemies as you are cursed and will have There will be a save bench near the part where you will need to go up. Make sure to unlock it so that you have a checkpoint in case you die.

Finding Yarnaby

Yarnaby can be found in the Bellhart region of Silksong. Take the elevator and go to the upper left corner of Greymoor. You will find the doctor here, who will give you the Infestation Operation quest. You will then need to head right and find two NPCs, Crull and Benjin, and buy the Steel Spines, which will cost 260 Rosaries.

Purchase the Steel Spines from the two bugs (Image via Team Cherry, ConCon on YouTube)

Return to Yarnaby and give her the Steel Spines, which will complete the Infestation Operation wish. You will also receive Witch's Crest as a reward, and this will complete the Rite of Rebirth wish in Hollow Knight Silksong.

