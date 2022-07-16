How to complete the Ritual Under Shadow Triumph in Destiny 2

Triumphs have always been an integral part of Destiny 2. They are basically milestones that Guardians get to unlock after completing certain tasks associated with them in the game. Completing these Triumphs often rewards Guardians with a lore page or with a cosmetic item.

Just like every other season in the game, Season of the Haunted in Destiny 2 came with some of its own Triumphs. Guardians who manage to unlock all of them will be rewarded with the Reaper seal in the game. In order to pick up this seal, Guardians will have to complete the Ritual Under Shadow Triumph.

Ritual Under Shadow Triumph location in Destiny 2

To get this Triumph over with, Guardians will have to make their way to the Royal Pools area on the Derelict Leviathan in Destiny 2 and defeat the Nightmare of Sy'ad.

Once at the Royal Pools, Guardians will have to pass through the room that is directly ahead of them. Once they've crossed the room, they will have to make a left. Once they've taken the left turn, there should be a small doorway to their right. The Nightmare of Sy'ad spawns here, inside this room. Players need to note that the Nightmare of Sy'ad will only spawn when the message, "Dark Ether thickens in the air.." appears.

As soon as they enter the aforementioned room, Guardians will have to defeat a few yellow-bar Scorn Nightmares. After they've beaten these enemies, they will have to interact with three different objects on the ground. These are located close to each other and are inside the very room the player finds themselves in.

Every time a Guardian successfully interacts with these items, a blue flame should appear on the floor. Doing this thrice will then force the Nightmare of Sy'ad to spawn. The Nightmare of Sy'ad is a Scorn Abomination in Destiny 2. Gamers will then have to get rid of this enemy in order to complete the Ritual Under Shadow Triumph. Players will also be able to loot a chest once they've vanquished this Scorn Abomination.

The Nightmare of Sy'ad is one of the many hidden bosses on the Derelict Leviathan in the Season of the Haunted. Moreover, the Ritual Under Shadow is one of the Triumphs that Guardians will have to acquire in order to complete the Fever Dream Triumph.

As part of the Fever Dream Triumph, there are three other bosses that players will have to defeat. Two of these bosses are located within the Pleasure Gardens area, while the remaining two can be found in the Royal Pools area. The four bosses players will have to beat are as follows:

Nightmare of Sy'ad, the Unending

Nightmare of Carun, Beastmaster

Nightmare of Kral'ok, the Sword and Nightmare of Hal'ok, the Shield

Nightmare of Qualec, the Sniper

Guardians who wish to go after the Reaper title in Destiny 2 will have to complete Fever Dream in the game. In order to do that, they will have to unlock the Ritual Under Shadow triumph in Destiny 2.

