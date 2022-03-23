How to complete the Swift Destruction challenge in Destiny 2 Vow of the Disciple  

Two weeks after launching Vow of the Disciple, Bungie has implemented challenges in the new Destiny 2 raid. Like other raids in the game, completing each of these objectives will spawn an extra chest at the end of the encounter. Spawning these chests will grant additional exclusive gear.

The first challenge within this raid is called "Swift Destruction." It is bound to the first significant Acquisition encounter, where players have to perform three phases of shooting signs on three different Obelisks.

The following article breaks down the challenge process and how to efficiently finish it in Vow of the Disciple.

"Swift Destruction" challenge in Destiny 2 raid Vow of the Disciple

1) The challenge

Challenges in raids usually require all six fireteam members to coordinate and perform a small mini-sequence within the puzzle. With "Swift Destruction" being the first-ever challenge in Vow of the Disciple, players will have to be a little patient to make this work.

The challenge requires everyone to kill the Unstoppable Champions that spawn in three different Obelisks simultaneously or within a time limit. These enemies can be stunned via a Hand Cannon, Pulse Rifle, or Glaives. Completion of this challenge adds progress to the raid-bound "Disciple-Slayer" seal.

2) How to properly execute

To execute this properly, each fireteam member needs to know precisely where and when the Unstoppable Champions are spawning.

Each Champion mob in the Acquisition encounter spawns after a player kills the Glyphkeeper inside the room. This occurs near all two Obelisks, where everyone needs to keep the mob stunned.

After all three Champions are stunned, there is usually a 5-second window between the first Champion kill and the third. Even a one-second delay will cause the challenge to fail with a message in the bottom-right corner of the screen. The easiest way to execute this is by keeping the Champion stunned and taking care of Obelisk first.

Once all the signs have been shot, Unstoppables will become easier to kill as everyone moves to the next phase.

3) Rewards

As mentioned earlier, completing this challenge will spawn two chests at the end instead of one. This guarantees extra Pinnacle gear alongside a chance to get god roll weapons from the encounter.

The loot pools in the Acquisition are:

Submission SMG.

Deliverance Fusion Rifle.

Cataclysmic Linear Fusion Rifle.

The Guardians are scheduled to take on The Caretaker challenge next week. The name of the challenge hasn't been announced yet.

