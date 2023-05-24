How to complete the Usazum shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom

In The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom, the Usazum shrine is one of the few unconventional ones players might encounter. Although this shrine is a run-of-the-mill Rauru's Blessing trial, the twist is that Link has to find a certain crystal to activate it. This means the shrine lacks puzzling trials, although the path leading up to it requires some effort.

It is a fun little quest. If you want to increase your health stats and get your hands on another treasure chest, this article has you covered. Read on to learn how to complete the Usazum shrine challenge in Tears of The Kingdom.

Completing the Usazum shrine challenge in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom

Location

The Usazum shrine location in Tears of The Kingdom (Image via Nintendo)

Coordinates: [-2143, -0873, 0093]

The shrine is located north of the Dalite Forest in the Satori Mountain region. Satori Mountain is separated by a narrow stream west of the Hyrule Field Skyview Tower. To find this shrine, search for the Satori Mountain Foothill cave opening and look for a certain crystal. The coordinates to the cave's entrance are [-2196, -0817, 0113].

Acquiring the Satori Mountain Crystal to activate the Usazum shrine

The Satori Mountain Crystal in Tears of The Kingdom (Image via Nintendo)

The Satori Mountain Crystal is a glowing green crystal about the size of the protagonist, Link. Offering it to the shrine location will manifest the shrine into existence, where you can get Rauru's Blessing and the corresponding rewards.

To get the crystal, enter the Satori Mountain Foothill Cave. Thereafter, you will face two paths diverging from one point. Take the left path and follow it until you find a massive Hinox trudging along. Fight and defeat the Hinox to get the Satori Mountain Crystal drop. Though they are tough by nature, Link should be able to defeat this regular Hinox with some effort.

Defeat the Hinox to get the crystal offering for the shrine (Image via Lootward/ youtube.com)

Ensure you carry powerful weapons and ability-boosting items to take down the ogre swiftly. Once defeated, you will have acquired the crystal. You will also find useful drops such as Hinox Toenails, Hinox Horns, Hinox Tooth, and various other collectibles.

You can pick up or use the Ultrahand ability to move the crystal. Follow the guiding beam of light emitting from it. It will lead you into an open field where the Usazum shrine is located. Offer the crystal and activate the shrine. Conversely, you can also start at the shrine location and have it point you to the Hinox's whereabouts to get the crystal.

The Satori Mountain Crystal is necessary to activate the Usazum shrine (Image via Nintendo)

Either way, you must collect the crystal and offer it to the shrine to activate it. Inside, you will find a Light of Blessing and an upgraded Zonaite Spear to add to your Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom collection.

