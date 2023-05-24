How to complete the Windswept Wanderlust mission in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail is one of the most unique RPGs ever created by miHoYo. The developers have previously proven to the gaming realm that they're capable of coming up with games that have a compelling storyline. This was vividly seen in Genshin Impact as players instantly fell in love with the game and its characters. This time around, miHoYo has done it again with their latest RPG.

Honkai Star Rail offers a similar experience, with quests in the game that masterfully show each character's development. One of these quests takes place in Xianzhou Luofu. Windswept Wanderlust is the fourth Trailblaze Mission in the game, and it is an eleven-part mission series with the first few parts focusing on new features and environments.

To access this quest line, you must be Level 29 and have completed In The Sweltering Morning Sun mission. Once you have fulfilled the specified prerequisites, you will promptly notice the relevant leader's entry in your journal. This entry consists of eleven distinct missions that we will examine in greater detail below.

Honkai Star Rail guide: How to complete the Windswept Wanderlust mission series

Honkai Star Rail - How to complete Windswept Wanderlust (Image via HoYoverse)

An Invitation Without Proffer

In the intro mission of the series, you need to participate in the warp navigation meeting to discover the upcoming destination of the team. During the meeting, Kafka, a notorious Stellaron Hunter, interrupts and directs the crew's attention towards the Xianzhou Luofu.

Rewards: x100 Trailblaze EXP, x2 Condensed Aether, x5,000 Credits

Honkai Star Rail - Amidst the Mara-Struck (Image via HoYoverse)

Amidst the Mara-Struck

Reluctantly, The Astral Express follows the guidance of the Stellaron Hunter. You, March 7th, and Welt soon discover that the realm is already experiencing the influence and impact of the Stellaron's presence.

In your journey, you will encounter Mara-struck enemies who possess the ability to revive themselves with reduced health points using their Rejuvenate talent (once per battle).

You will also come across a Hexanexus puzzle, a giant compass puzzle, and a Level 45 enemy called Stagnant Shadow. This monster is weak to Ice, Wind, and Imaginary attacks. It deals Lightning damage and can summon Mara-Struck soldiers by sacrificing its own HP.

After a brief cutscene, you will reach Starskiff Haven, where Tingyun will depart from your group and explore a small portion of this central area.

Rewards: x800 Trailblaze EXP, x80 Stellar Jade, x3 Traveler’s Guide, x3 Refined Aether, x30,000 Credits

Honkai Star Rail - Devising Stratagems (Image via HoYoverse)

Devising Stratagems

Engage in a conversation with Tingyun at the docks. She will provide information about the accommodations at the Petrichor Inn and guide you towards your next destination, the Stargazer Navalia.

Prior to entering the inn, discuss the specifics with March 7th and Welt. As the story progresses, the perspective of the characters will shift, and you will uncover the reasons behind Dan Heng's lack of response to your messages.

Honkai Star Rail - Scattered Memories of the Hooded Past (Image via HoYoverse)

Scattered Memories of the Hooded Past

This mission is played from Dan Heng’s perspective but is still a part of Devising Stratagems. Dan Heng sets out on a quest to reunite with the primary Trailblaze Team. You will have to battle two waves of Mara-struck enemies using Dan Heng and Sushang.

Rewards: x400 Trailblaze EXP, x2 Traveler’s Guide, x1 “Cumulus Formations,” x20,000 Credits

Honkai Star Rail - The Hound Chases the Fox (Image via HoYoverse)

The Hound Chases the Fox

In this part, you will have to talk to Tingyun to meet Diting, a bionic dog that can help you track Kafka’s whereabouts. Tingyun will be waiting next to a Starskiff. Board the Starskiff to reach Stargazer Navalia, the location where you will embark on your search for Kafka.

Rewards: x400 Trailblaze EXP, x80 Stellar Jade, x2 Refined Aether, x20,000 Credits

Honkai Star Rail - Stars Spun, Prescience Sprung (Image via HoYoverse)

Stars Spun, Prescience Sprung

In Stargazer Navalia, your initial objective is to search three designated areas for clues related to Kafka. These clues will be used by Diting to track Kafka's scent.

The first clue can be found near the first Space Anchor, at the bottom of the stairs. The second clue is located on the left side of a spacious area, concealed beneath a vase. To obtain the third clue, you must first defeat a Level 51 Formidable Foe and then destroy another vase.

Once Diting has tracked Kafka’s scent, you can follow the next quest marker. Following the upcoming Space Anchor, Kafka will make an appearance, but instead, you will engage in a battle against three Cloud Knights. These knights are vulnerable to Fire, Wind, and Imaginary attacks.

After Kafka’s attempts to evade, you will eventually face her in a battle. Kafka uses Lightning-based attacks and is vulnerable to Physical, Wind, and Imaginary abilities. She has the ability to Dominate your characters, compelling them to attack one another. You will also encounter two Cloud Knights fighting alongside Kafka.

The battle concludes with a scene that introduces Fu Xuan, a skilled diviner endowed with the gift of foresight. After this, you will regain control of your character outside the Exalting Sanctum. To advance further, engage in a conversation with your group regarding recent events and then proceed by entering the sanctum.

You will need to defeat two Mara-struck soldiers to meet Bailu. This subquest ends after you converse with Songyan and Guangda.

Rewards: x800 Trailblaze EXP, x3 Traveler’s Guide, x3 Refined Aether, x1 “Ave Astra et Viator”, x30,000 Credits

Honkai Star Rail - Venom Brews, Immortality Looms (Image via HoYoverse)

Venom Brews, Immortality Looms

The Realm Keeping Commission assigns you the mission of infiltrating the Sanctus Medicus. Your objective is to expose their illegal medicine, which is rumored to grant eternal life to those who consume it. You will need to solve a few puzzles to complete this. After this, you'll have to be at least level 34 to progress through the storyline.

Rewards: x400 Trailblaze EXP, x2 Traveler’s Guide, x20,000 Credits

Honkai Star Rail - New Friends Bring New Joy (Imager via HoYoverse)

New Friends Bring New Joy

Qingque will accompany and guide you to the Divination Commission. During the journey, you will gain additional information about the Ambrosial Arbor.

Rewards: x400 Trailblaze EXP, x3 Traveler’s Guide, x15,000 Credits

Honkai Star Rail - Omniscient Inquiry of Arcana (Image via HoYoverse)

Omniscient Inquiry of Arcana

Kafka displays a lack of cooperation during the interrogation, prompting the commission to devise a plan to forcefully extract information from her using the Matrix of Presence.

You will need to solve the Abacus Circuitry puzzle to unlock a route to where the interrogation takes place. Just before reaching the quest marker, there will be a Cycrane, so make sure not to overlook it before proceeding further.

Approach Fu Xuan to initiate a scene where you are assigned the task of restarting the Matrix of Prescience. Along the way, you will need to solve yet another puzzle called Mutare Magnus.

Upon successfully rebooting the initial terminal, you have the option to open the adjacent doors and complete a circuit around the circular area to restart the remaining two terminals. The Spatial Terminal will be protected by a Level 44 Aurumaton, which can be easily defeated with Lightning, Wind, and Quantum abilities.

Once you are prepared, inform Fu Xuan that Kafka's interrogation may commence. Following a brief ritual conducted by Fu Xuan, you will have the chance to personally ask Kafka various questions.

Rewards: x600 Trailblaze EXP, x4 Traveler’s Guide, x1 “Exquisite Ingenuity”, x1 “Lustrous Moonlight”, x25,000 Credits

Honkai Star Rail - Wood Sprouts Anew, Fate Tilts Askew (Image via HoYoverse)

Wood Sprouts Anew, Fate Tilts Askew

Here, you'll have an opportunity to ask Kafka about all the pressing questions on your mind. Subsequently, she manages to escape alongside Blade, just as the Stellaron revives the Ambrosial Arbor.

Honkai Star Rail - Tranquil Amidst Turmoil (Image via HoYoverse)

Tranquil Amidst Turmoil

The focus now shifts back to Dan Heng as he navigates through the Artisanship Commission alongside Sushang and Luocha, while also escorting Xueyi. You will need to fight a few Mara-struck enemies and solve two Navigation Compass puzzles.

Rewards: x600 Trailblaze EXP, x80 Stellar Jade, x3 Refined Aether, x1 “Upon the Firmament”, x25,000 Credits

Honkai Star Rail - Humming Antlers, Entwined Horns (Image via HoYoverse)

Humming Antlers, Entwined Horns

You visit the Artisan Commission to provide assistance to the individuals impacted by the unexpected resurgence of the Ambrosial Arbor.

During your exploration, you encounter and defeat the Abundant Ebon Deer. It employs Lightning and Wind attacks, so it is advisable to exploit its weaknesses to Fire, Ice, and Quantum elements in order to defeat it effectively. Additionally, the Ebon Deer has the ability to summon Twigs.

The Twig of Wintry Wind can inflict the Outrage status, compelling characters to attack their own teammates. On the other hand, the Twig of Marple Leaf enters a counter state, retaliating against any assailants. You will soon solve three root puzzles and then encounter the Abundant Ebon Deer once again for a real boss fight.

It is important to note that you have to deal with opponents with two health bars in boss fights. In the first phase, the deer could not heal using roots. However, in phase two, the Ebon Deer summons two additional Twigs, namely the Twig of Lavish Fruits and the Twig of Glorious Blooms. The former Twig grants the deer Energy, enabling it to unleash a potent area-of-effect Lightning attack promptly. Simultaneously, the latter Twig restores health to all allies of the Ebon Deer.

Rewards: x1,000 Trailblaze EXP, x80 Stellar Jade, x1 Shadow of Preservation, x4 Traveler’s Guide, x4 Refined Aether, x1 “Deerstalker”, x30,000 Credits

Honkai Star Rail - Sinners Mislead, Credence Falsified (Image via HoYoverse)

Sinners Mislead, Credence Falsified

Dan Shu contacts you and requests a meeting. Through a sequence of events, it is revealed that she is, in fact, a spy dispatched by the Sanctus Medicus. Her mission was enacted in retaliation to the events involving the Realm Keeping Commission. You will encounter Mara-struck and Entranced enemies along the way.

Rewards: x600 Trailblaze EXP, x80 Stellar Jade, x3 Refined Aether, x25,000 Credits

As of the time of this writing, the Sinner Mislead, Credence Falsified mission is currently the last task to accomplish in Windswept Wanderlust. For now, we'll have to wait for miHoYo to release the next Honkai Star Rail update to be able to access the rest of the storyline.

