The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom features dedicated puzzle sections across Hyrule. These sections aim to test Link’s abilities and combat prowess, often requiring creative solutions. One of the very first Shrines players will come across in Tears of The Kingdom is the Yamio Shrine, located beyond Lookout Landing.

Read on to learn more about how to clear it.

Note: Minor spoilers for the game will follow. Viewer discretion is advised.

The Yamio Shine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom teaches players the basics of Throwing

The location of the Yamio Shrine in Tears of The Kingdom (Image via Nintendo)

This Shrine can be found just beyond the Kyononis Shrine and should be accessible once players land in Central Hyrule. Players can refer to a screenshot of the in-game map posted above for quick reference.

The Yamio Shrine, much like the previously mentioned Kyononis Shrine, also aims to teach players the basics of combat. Upon entering the Shrine, players can proceed through a skippable cutscene, after which the tutorial, “Combat Training: Throwing,” begins.

The trial is relatively easy to clear and can be approached in the following steps:

1. Head to the center of the Shrine to find a raised platform surrounded by various shrubs.

2. A minor cutscene automatically triggers once you approach the Soldier Construct at the center.

A Soldier Construct prepares for the ambush (Image via Nintendo)

3. The Soldier Construct will be automatically activated when you approach it.

4. The game will instruct you to equip objects to aim and throw at the Construct.

5. Other forms of damage will be negated. Throwing items at the Construct is the only possible way to clear the trial.

6. Hold down the R button to aim.

Throwing objects in Tears of The Kingdom (Image via Nintendo)

7. Next, open a menu with the Up button on the D-pad. Use the right analog stick to select what material you want to throw.

8. Players can also choose to grab the Fire Fruit hanging near the shrubs if they run out of items to throw.

9. Aim, and throw the object equipped.

10. The first section of the tutorial will end, and players will face a slightly more formidable challenge - they must attack the target while it is moving.

11. Equip the item as you did previously, and carefully aim at the Construct while considering its movement.

12. Avoid being hit by its arrows while you aim.

13. Upon successfully clearing the second phase, the trial will end, and a gate blocking the way forward will open.

14. Climb the platform using the ladder to retrieve a few Zonai Charges and a Construct Bow.

The treasure chest (Image via Nintendo)

15. A treasure chest can be found beyond the gate, containing 3 Bomb Flowers.

Eager players can now interact with the deity-like statue to complete the Yamio Shrine. Completing this Shrine will reward players with a Light of Blessing, which may be used to purchase HP or Stamina upgrades in Tears of The Kingdom.

Poll : 0 votes