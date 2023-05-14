How to disable Nintendo Switch motion controls in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom gives you control over one of the game's protagonists, Link. You will explore a vast open world and engage in many activities that require leveraging the numerous intricate gameplay mechanics. It is, therefore, necessary to get used to the control scheme in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

The game can be played with the Nintendo Switch motion controls enabled. However, it takes a while to get used to it. Thus, you can disable the motion controls if it hinders your experience in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Read on to learn how to disable the motion controls in the game.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom guide: Disabling Nintendo Switch motion controls

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom features many intricate gameplay mechanics to ease your journey across Hyrule. You will encounter many instances of puzzle-solving, crafting, and combat. The game also allows you to use motion controls in the Nintendo Switch to aim.

Note that they are enabled by default from when you boot the game. Motion controls come into play when you use the Link’s Ultrahand ability or aim with the bow to fire arrows in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Despite offering an immersive experience, they can be tricky to get accustomed to.

Follow the steps below to disable the feature:

Press the + button on Nintendo Switch to open the pause menu. Navigate to the System tab within this menu, indicated by a gear/cog icon. Choose the Options alternative and scroll down until you arrive at a setting named Aim with motion controls. Select it to disable the setting. You can follow the aforementioned steps to enable motion controls again. Press the B key to exit the menu and return to playing the game.

After disabling gyro controls, the controller's movement will no longer impact your Ultrahand ability or aiming bows. Apart from the motion controls, you can even alter camera sensitivity, invert horizontal and vertical camera, and switch between HUD modes.

You can disable the motion controls in the Options menu (Image via Nintendo)

This game offers new abilities like Ultrahand that allow you to manipulate objects and position them wherever desired. Feel free to peruse this guide on the best Ultrahand builds and tips to know more about it.

You will frequently use Ultrahand, aiming with the bow, so it is advised to try the game with motion controls enabled and disabled. Once you decide which alternative suits you best, follow the necessary steps to activate or deactivate them.

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica



Soldier Construct Horns will return one for one, while Zonai Charges will give you a bit more return on your investment! With Zonai Device Dispensers in The Legend of #Zelda #TearsOfTheKingdom , you can drop in Soldier Construct Horns or Zonai Charges for a nice capsule return!Soldier Construct Horns will return one for one, while Zonai Charges will give you a bit more return on your investment! With Zonai Device Dispensers in The Legend of #Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom, you can drop in Soldier Construct Horns or Zonai Charges for a nice capsule return!Soldier Construct Horns will return one for one, while Zonai Charges will give you a bit more return on your investment! https://t.co/ydgkCZ6mek

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom comprises many shrines that involve puzzle-solving elements. Traversal is also a crucial part of the gameplay experience, and you can use Wings to cross vast distances faster.

Poll : 0 votes