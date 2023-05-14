How to acquire and use Wings in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom offers an expansive world for you to explore and discover secrets. You will come across challenging terrain during your journey, and fortunately, there are tools at your disposal to traverse the world. Wings are one of the ways you can cover vast distances in Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

The game introduces Zonai Devices that aid Link in various avenues like cooking and traveling, with Wings being one of them. Maneuvering the Wings can be tricky, but once you get accustomed to it, you can use them to significantly reduce your travel time.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom guide: Acquiring and using Wings

Exploration is a crucial element in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, and there are many ways to reach locations. Wings are an excellent tool to glide around while soaking in the scenic views of Hyrule. However, figuring out a way to use them efficiently can be somewhat overwhelming.

Your first encounter with Wings will occur right before the fourth shrine on Great Sky Island. You can also acquire them from Zonai Device Dispensers scattered across the game world in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. These are huge structures with a crystal ball on their top that can be interacted with to obtain items like portable pots and fans.

You need to spend items called Zonai Charges or Construct Horns at this dispenser. Approaching a bowl-like structure in front of these dispensers will result in a short cutscene that ends with several orbs emerging out of it. These items can be used in your journey. However, note that you will receive a random number of items from it.

Alternatively, you can find Wings in areas containing a launch pad, identified by a track-like groove in the middle of a stone platform. You will encounter them around the Sky Islands in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Using Wings in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

After getting the Wings, you can use Link’s Ultrahand ability to place it on the grooves/rails on the stone platform after which It will begin to slowly slide forward. Hop onto it as soon as it moves forward.

Follow the control patterns listed below to maneuver the Wing:

Stand in the center of the Wing if you wish to keep heading straight.

Move to the tail area to make it glide upwards.

Cautiously walk to the front portion of the Wing to make it fly in the downward direction.

Walk to the left side to make it turn left and proceed to the right portion to make the Wing glide to the right.

Walk to the left to turn the Wing left (Image via Nintendo)

Alternatively, you can even use the steering stick (also obtained from Zonai Device Dispenser) to control the movement, eliminating the need to move around on the Wing. Note that the Wing cannot be used infinitely and will flash green, after which it will disappear.

If you find its default speed too slow, leverage Link’s fuse ability to attach fans to the Wing. You can delve into this guide on how to complete the In-isa shrine to acquire the Fuse ability in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

