How to convert MW3 sensitivity to XDefiant?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III players trying out Ubisoft’s newest FPS free-to-play title may want to transfer their MW3 sensitivity to XDefiant. The title has been referred to as the "CoD-Killer," so players may want to try it out. While making the shift to XDefiant, players may want to know the converted sensitivity settings of Modern Warfare III, as they will have an easier time jumping into the action.

Those curious about how to convert their MW3 sensitivity to XDefiant are in the correct spot as this article details an in-depth guide on how to do it.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.

How can you convert your MW3 sensitivity to XDefiant?

Expand Tweet

Converting your MW3 Sensitivity to XDefiant is quite simple. The following section details how you can easily do it:

Fire up Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and go to the in-game settings tab.

Take a screenshot or write down your MW3 in-game settings and mouse DPI.

To adjust for XDefiant's 110 FOV over MW3's 120 FOV, assess the sensitivity that covers the entire 360-degree range at the same mouse distance.

So if your MW3 sensitivity is 10 with 120 FOV, your XDefiant sensitivity should be 38 as both sensors cover almost the same 360-degree distance.

For a better grasp of the procedure, you can simply multiply your Call of Duty sensitivity by 3.8. For example 10 x 3.8 = 38.

Also Read: XDefiant official release window revealed

After you find your XDefiant sensitivity, follow the instructions below to implement them in the game:

Launch the Ubisoft Connect Launcher and log into your account.

Fire up XDefiant and open the in-game settings tab.

Open the "Mouse & Keyboard" tab by clicking on it in the settings menu.

Ramp up the Mouse Sensitivity bar to 38 (your converted MW3 sensitivity)

Click on Apply to finish the process.

Upon completing the process, you are now ready to queue into matches and secure some victories. Although both title’s gameplay seems a little similar, you will need to fine-tune some settings to suit your play style.

If you haven’t signed up for the public playtest of XDefiant, you can now do so as it is it will be live until April 21, 2024. The developers have also added various skins that players can obtain while enjoying the game during the test session.

For more XDefiant-related articles, check out the following section:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback