How to convert Overwatch 2 mouse sensitivity to Apex Legends

Apex Legends and Overwatch 2 are two of the biggest FPS shooters that have millions of players every month. Both games are highly competitive, with ranks that are assigned to players of different skill levels.

While trying out a new FPS shooter, it is recommended that players use the same sensitivity they have been using for any other FPS game they regularly play. This will make it easier for them to aim and track enemies, as they will not need to train their muscle memory according to the new sensitivity.

Guide to converting Overwatch 2 mouse sensitivity to Apex Legends

Getting used to one sensitivity is helpful while playing different FPS shooters as it will make the transition easier. Aiming should feel natural while trying out a new game and shouldn't feel too slow or too fast, which can force you to change your sensitivity regularly, making it harder to develop muscle memory.

Since both Apex Legends and Overwatch 2 are games with fast movement, using the same sensitivity for the two will not be an issue and will help you track enemies with ease. However, if you play tactical FPS games such as CS:GO and Valorant, using the same sensitivity in Apex Legends may not be the best idea as those games require small precise movements.

To convert your Overwatch 2 sensitivity to Apex Legends, you can use websites such as aiming.pro or gamingsmart. These third-party services make it straightforward to convert mouse sensitivity without any problems.

Once either of the websites has loaded, navigate to the "Convert from" field and select Overwatch 2 from the list.

Next, enter the current sensitivity that you use in Overwatch 2 by going into the game's settings.

In the "Convert to" field, select Apex Legends from the list. The website will automatically calculate the sensitivity for the game equivalent to your Overwatch 2 mouse sensitivity.

Lastly, input the sensitivity given by the website into the settings of the battle royale game.

To test out the new sensitivity, you can spawn into the Firing Range of the game and practice your aim to ensure the correct sensitivity has been selected.

If the sensitivity does not feel right, you need to ensure that both games are being played at the same resolution. For example, if you are playing Overwatch 2 at a resolution of 1920 x 1080, you will also need to play Apex Legends at the same resolution for the website to correctly convert the sensitivity.

Also, ensure that both games are also being played at the same aspect ratio since this will also impact the way the converted sensitivity feels. For example, if you are playing the first game at an aspect ratio of 16:9, you will also need to play the second game at the same aspect ratio for the sensitivity to feel natural.

Even if the sensitivity has been transferred correctly, it will take some time for you to get used to the battle royale game as it plays on a bigger map with more opponents and faster movement.

