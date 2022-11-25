How to convert Overwatch 2 sensitivity to Warzone 2?

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is a Battle Royale game from Activision. It takes place in Al Mazrah, a fictional region. The map is enormous and features various terrains spanning from mini pools in Oases to clustered buildings in the city. Due to this, it demands players to display several skills, including proper target tracking and quick reaction time.

Overwatch 2 is a Hero Shooter title where two teams of five players each compete using 'Heroes' who possess unique abilities and powers. The game is extremely fast-paced and requires players to demonstrate accurate aiming skills and proper Hero power usage.

This article will take a closer look at the process of converting sensitivity figures between the two games.

Overwatch 2 to Warzone 2: How to change the mouse sensitivity

While both titles are different in their essence, they often require a similar set of skills when it comes to gunplay. Hence, to assist Overwatch 2 players who wish to give Warzone 2 a shot, this guide will illustrate the process of converting mouse sensitivity between titles to ensure players that they retain a consistent experience.

Converting your Overwatch 2 mouse sensitivity is easy, provided you have the right tools at hand. It is usually stated that the sensitivity between both titles converts at a 1:1 ratio. Meaning that the value of '1' in Overwatch 2 is equal to the figure of '1' in Warzone 2. This fortunately makes the process easier.

However, if players wish to convert their sensitivity from other titles to WZ2 or vice versa, they can opt for third-party resources. GamingSmart features a mouse sensitivity converter that enables users to easily convert sensitivity between multiple games. Here's how you can do so:

Mouse sensitivity converter/calculator (Image via GamingSmart)

First, go to the convertor's website Here, select the game you currently have the desired sensitivity figure in the 'Convert from' box, which in this case is Overwatch 2. Now, choose the game that you want to convert your sensitivity values to. Once done, move to the 'Game Sensitivity' box and input the sensitivity number that you use in your primary game. This is the game you selected in Step 2. This will show you the converted sensitivity value in the 'Your Converted Sensitivity' section. Users also have the option to convert these on the basis of DPI. Simply enter your current DPI value in the 'From DPI.' In the 'To DPI' box, enter the DPI you will be using with the new game.

How is Overwatch 2 different from Warzone 2?

Although both titles share the same sensitivity values, it is recommended to go with a slightly higher sensitivity figure in Overwatch 2. It is much faster and gamers will always have to be on the move. It involves executing quick flicks and movements unlike in Warzone 2, where the pace keeps changing throughout the match.

Being a Battle Royale title, the only winning condition is being the last team or man alive. This results in intense fights mostly early or late in the game, unlike Overwatch 2, which demands the best of players throughout the match.

This is all there is to know about the conversion of sensitivity settings between Overwatch 2 and Warzone 2.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, along with the DMZ mode, are now available on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes