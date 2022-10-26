How to counter Bastion in Overwatch 2?

Fans of Overwatch 2 can finally play with Bastion after it was removed due to an in-game bug. All the older heroes and maps were carried over to the new title, with Bizzard introducing a few balance changes and tweaks to all of them. This was done for a more fluid transition over to the standard 5v5 format that Overwatch 2 adopted instead of its prequel’s 6v6.

The game features three classes - Tank, Damage, and Support. Bastion belongs to the damage class with the ability to take down even the tankiest of heroes with the help of his abilities. The hero has slow movement speed and no evasion abilities that make it hard for players to reposition in the face of adversity.

Bastion has four abilities that concentrate on inflicting as much damage as possible on the enemy heroes while maintaining a comfortable distance.

Junkrat, D.VA, and more Bastion counter picks in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 was released by Blizzard with the goal of succeeding the legacy of Overwatch, which came out in 2016 and established itself as a famous esports title. Apart from changes to the heroes, the publisher also made a few map pool changes and introduced a few new maps and game modes.

Bastion is not just a standard war robot that concentrates on taking down its enemies with sheer firepower. It is one of the remnants from the Omnic Crisis that fought in the battle against humanity and has unknown origins according to the Overwatch lore.

Bastion’s abilities in Overwatch 2

Before knowing Bastion's counters, it is important to know its abilities. Bastion utilizes an in-built assault rifle and has the ability to transform itself into different modes depending on what the situation calls for. Here is a list of all its abilities with a brief description.

Configuration Recon (Primary Fire): Bastion traverses the map with a light automatic weapon with high accuracy.

The robot transforms into a mobile assault unit with a minigun that can output a large burst of damage.

The robot transforms into a mobile assault unit with a minigun that can output a large burst of damage. A-36 Tactical Grenade (E): Launches a grenade that can bounce off walls and explodes when in contact with enemies or after a short delay.

Launches a grenade that can bounce off walls and explodes when in contact with enemies or after a short delay. Configuration Artillery (Ultimate): Bastion transforms into a stationary mortar and fires up to three shots at designated locations available in the range of the ability.

Bastion counters

The hero can take out multiple enemies due to its high damage output and a larger health pool that compensates for its disability to reposition freely.

Here is a list of the best Overwatch 2 heroes who can take down Bastion.

Junkrat D.VA Roadhog Reaper

Junkrat can easily shut down Bastion as he can spam grenades in the vicinity, which limits the safe area for the robot, and eventually gets cornered since it has no movement abilities. Junkrat can also place steel traps that will completely expose Bastion to all incoming damage, making it a sitting duck for target practice.

D.VA is a great counter for Bastion as she can block incoming projectiles and bullets with ease with her defense matrix. The assault ability becomes useless against D.VA and she can bombard it with a volley of rockets.

Roadhog is a tank hero who can deal maximum damage at close range with his primary weapon. He can easily attack Bastion by pulling it close and spamming bullets in its huge metal frame as he has no choice but to either fight or run.

Reaper is a great counter for any hero with a high health count and a huge character model. He can quickly traverse behind the enemy line with his abilities and spam his dual shotguns on Bastion. It is easier to land shots on such a large hero at close range and will take at most 5 to 6 shots to go down.

These are the most efficient heroes that can quickly dispose of Bastion in any game mode and end its continuous barrage of bullets. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more Overwatch 2 hero guides and counters that will be updated regularly.

