How to counter Goblin Barrel in Clash Royale

Countering the Goblin Barrel in Clash Royale is crucial to maintaining control of the battlefield and avoiding serious damage to your structures. Defeating the Goblin Barrel, which generates three Goblins anywhere on the map, can be difficult if it is not dealt with right away. Predictive placement and timing, quick reaction unit deployment, and the use of inexpensive and adaptable spells are all examples of effective counterstrategies.

By becoming proficient in these methods, you'll be able to lessen the threat presented by the Goblin Barrel in Clash Royale and enhance your gameplay in general, increasing your ability to repel this frequent and possibly disastrous onslaught.

Strategies to counter Goblin Barrel in Clash Royale

1) Use cheap and versatile spells

Zap (2 Elixir): When your Zap is leveled up enough, this spell can eliminate Goblins in an instant. It also has the bonus of a short-lived stun, which can provide your towers more time to deal with additional enemies.

Log (2 Elixir): The Log is quite powerful since it can cover a large area and force the Goblins back, destroying them before they can inflict significant damage. The Log may also strike other ground forces, adding to its value.

Arrows (3 Elixir): The arrow is another powerful spell that can swiftly destroy the Goblins. This is especially helpful if your opponent pairs Goblin Barrel in Clash Royale with other swarm troops such as Skeleton Army or Minion Horde.

2) Deploy quick reaction troops

Valkyrie is quick reaction troop (Image via Supercell)

Skeleton Army (3 Elixir): The Goblins can be swiftly surrounded and destroyed by this swarm counter. However, time and location are important because they can be susceptible to spells like Log or Zap in Clash Royale.

Valkyrie (4 Elixir): She can deal with the Goblins quickly with her spin attack if she lands on top of them. The Valkyrie is a dependable counter since she is resilient enough to survive modest spell damage.

Goblin Gang (3 Elixir): With its versatility, this card effectively counters the Goblin Barrel in Clash Royale. It will immediately eliminate the threat when your own Goblins and Spear Goblins land it directly on top of the opposing Goblins.

3) Predictive placement and timing

Pre-placement: If you see a pattern in the Goblin Barrel placements made by your opponent, pre-placing a card like a Knight, Electro Wizard, or Guards can greatly reduce the damage you take. These soldiers can quickly dispatch the goblins by absorbing hits.

Delay deployment: To counter any maneuvers your opponent may make, it might sometimes be advantageous to postpone the deployment of your spell or troops by a small amount of time. Delaying your deployment, for example, can throw off your opponent's scheduling if you anticipate they will counter your Skeleton Army ahead of time.

