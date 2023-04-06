How to counter Lifeweaver in Overwatch 2

Lifeweaver is an upcoming Support hero in Overwatch 2. He possesses a unique set of abilities that allow him to manipulate the force of nature to turn the tides of a match. Being a Support hero, his primary task is to assist his allies by healing them when necessary. However, he isn't just limited to healing and can go on the offensive when the situation calls for it.

The Support role in Overwatch 2 is considered to be challenging. Hence, to spice things up, the developers introduced Lifeweaver. While Lifeweaver's varied abilities are a breath of fresh air for Support players, they make him a difficult hero to counter on the battlefield.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Best heroes to counter Lifeweaver in Overwatch 2

Lifeweaver is a lover of nature and an expert on the subject of Biolight technology. Combining his love and expertise, this hero brings in a unique set of abilities.

Although these abilities mostly revolve around giving life (health points) to his allies, Lifeweaver can also use them to obstruct vision, save allies, and boost enemies/allies to places that were previously difficult to get into.

Here are all of Lifeweaver's abilities in Overwatch 2:

Primary - Healing Blossom: Hold to charge a healing burst. Release to heal a targeted ally.

Hold to charge a healing burst. Release to heal a targeted ally. Secondary - Thorn Volley: Rapidly fire a spread of projectiles.

Rapidly fire a spread of projectiles. Petal Platform: Throw a platform that springs upwards when stepped on by the first person, enemy, or ally.

Throw a platform that springs upwards when stepped on by the first person, enemy, or ally. Rejuvenating Dash : Dash toward your traveling direction and lightly heal yourself.

: Dash toward your traveling direction and lightly heal yourself. Life Grip : Pull an ally to your location, protecting them as they travel.

: Pull an ally to your location, protecting them as they travel. Passive - Parting Gift : On death, drop a gift that heals the first person, enemy, or ally, to pick it up.

: On death, drop a gift that heals the first person, enemy, or ally, to pick it up. Ultimate - Tree of Life: Place a tree that instantly heals allies upon sprouting and continues healing periodically as it lives.

These abilities can be hard to counter, especially considering that Lifeweaver is a new hero, and players won't have any information on his weaknesses.

Keeping this in mind, here are some heroes that can easily defeat Lifeweaver in Overwatch 2:

Widowmaker

Ana

D.Va

Winston

Tracer

Widowmaker and Ana excel at long-range fights, which is where Lifeweaver isn't effective. His abilities are designed for close-range encounters.

Since both Widowmaker and Ana can create distance from their enemies and eliminate them without suspicion, they are two of the best heroes to counter Lifeweaver.

D.Va and Winston, on the other hand, are built like tanks. They have a lot of HP to go through before someone can finally defeat them. Their abilities to lunge toward their target with lethal force and to annihilate enemies at close range make them solid choices to counter the new hero.

Meanwhile, Tracer can instantly evade unfavorable situations and dash in a particular direction. This will allow her to chase down Lifeweaver, who also possesses a similar dashing ability. When Lifeweaver escapes to heal himself, Tracer can easily follow him and take him down as he heals.

This is all there is to know about countering Lifeweaver in Overwatch 2. Lifeweaver will join the game's roster on April 11, 2023, with the Season 4 update. He can be unlocked via the Battle Pass. However, if players purchase the Premium Battle Pass, they can instantly access the hero on Day 1.

