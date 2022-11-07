How to counter Zenyatta in Overwatch 2

Zenyatta is one of the many Support heroes in Overwatch 2. He belongs to the Omnic race and is from Shambali Monastery, Nepal, according to the Overwatch lore. He utilizes certain orbs to assist the team on the battlefield and can heal his allies.

Overwatch 2 was released by Blizzard Entertainment as a way to move forward with the legacy of its predecessor, Overwatch, which came out in 2016. It became one of the most dominant esports titles in the hero-shooter genre and established its position in the gaming world.

Overwatch 2 has three hero classes - Tank, Damage, and Support. Zenyatta is one of the Omnics who found the path to peace and chose to walk it. But he is well equipped to defend himself and his allies in the face of adversity, and to take down enemies should he face a threat directly.

Zenyatta has a total of four abilities, excluding his primary weapon, that he utilizes to become one of the most lethal support characters in the game.

Exploring Zenyatta's abilites and counter-picks in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 received a lot of love from its publishers, and carried over all the older heroes and maps from its prequel, along with a few new characters, maps, map pool changes, and game modes.

The publishers had to introduce a few tweaks and balance changes to all the heroes as a countermeasure for smooth transitioning into the 5v5 format from the original 6v6 pattern.

Zenyatta is comparatively fragile but qualifies as a sort of glass cannon that can inflict lethal damage on his enemies alongside supporting and healing his allies. He can become a formidable foe in the correct hands and is a hero who can fill in multiple shoes.

Zenyatta’s abilities in Overwatch 2

Zenyatta utilizes levitating targeted orbs to inflict damage on his enemies, and uses them to heal his allies as well. Here is a list of all his abilities with a brief description:

Orb of Destruction (Primary Fire): Fire a set of orbs that damage enemies.

Fire a set of orbs that damage enemies. Orb of Discord (L-Shift): Targets the enemy hero and negatively affects them to take more incoming damage.

Targets the enemy hero and negatively affects them to take more incoming damage. Orb of Enemy (E): Targets the allies and heals them over time.

Targets the allies and heals them over time. Transcendence (Ultimate): Become invulnerable for a short duration and heal allies continuously with movement boost.

Become invulnerable for a short duration and heal allies continuously with movement boost. Snap Kick (Passive): Increase melee damage by 50% and knockback significantly.

Zenyatta's counter-picks

Zenyatta is not a difficult hero to counter but it becomes hard when there are tanks defending him, especially when he can keep chipping the opponents from behind cover. His orbs deal massive damage on headshots and even more when the enemy heroes are afflicted with the Orb of Discord.

Here is a list of all the heroes who can dispose off Zenyatta efficiently:

Widowmaker

Genji

Winston

Sombra

Widowmaker is an excellent counter for Zenyatta since she can take him out with one fully charged headshot. She can maintain a safe distance away from him and continuously barrage him with sniper shots that will either take him out completely or force the team to retreat.

Genji is a Damage class hero with great movement abilities who can evade Zenyatta’s attacks swiftly even when affected by the Orb of Discord. He can move around and flank the opposing team and quickly take the latter down considering his fragile and low health pool.

Winston is a tank hero who can utilize an extremely aggressive playstyle that is a quick way to deal with Zenyatta. He has a considerably bigger health pool than most characters in Overwatch 2, which he can pair with his Barrier Projector ability to defend himself from enemies while inflicting damage on Zenyatta.

Sombra can become a key asset to any team when played with the right playstyle. She is capable of easily breaching the enemy lines and silencing Zenyatta’s abilities and bursting him down with her SMG.

She can rapidly retreat to safety by teleporting back to her ability-marked position, and can repeatedly do so to discourage the enemy Zenyatta from focusing on the front lines.

These are the most efficient Overwatch 2 heroes who can take down Zenyatta with ease on the battlefield, even when facing tough challenges.

Follow Sportskeeda for more hero-counter guides and the latest news around Overwatch 2.

Poll : 0 votes