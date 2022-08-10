How to craft the Red Rocket Collectron in Fallout 76

The Red Rocket Collectron is a resource-gathering workshop object that can be placed in a C.A.M.P. in Fallout 76. It works as a station and can be crafted at a workshop or at the player's C.A.M.P. before being placed there. The station produces the Red Rocket Collectron, a robot-themed after the Red Rocket gas stations found in the game.

Collectrons are a series of robots in Fallout 76 that collect materials for players. Only one can be active at a time, and many require plans like the Red Rocket Collectron to be acquired before they're usable.

How to get the plans for the Red Rocket Collectron station in Fallout 76

The Collectron is fueling up at the Red Rocket station (Image via Bethesda)

The Red Rocket Collectron doesn't differ too much from other Collectrons, but its theme is what drives many players to obtain it. It is a rare, specialized version of the typical resource-gathering robots.

To get the Red Rocket version, players have to obtain the plans for it. Since Fallout 76 is no longer in Season 6, it cannot be earned as a reward. Instead, players need to purchase the plans.

A 'Friendly' relationship is needed with the Settler faction before it can be bought. Then players need to find Samuel at Foundation and give him 4,000 Gold Bullion to get the Red Rocket Collectron plans.

After buying the plans, players can head back to their C.A.M.P. and begin customizing it. In the resource tab, select the Red Rocket Collectron and place it down in a spot where it fits.

The robot will patrol the surrounding area, finding items, junk, and ammo to give to the player. It will also play Red Rocket advertisements and use the gas station pump to fill itself up after a couple of searches.

How to get a 'Friendly' relationship with the Settler faction

A player interacts with some Settlers in Fallout 76 (Image via Bethesda)

Relationships with the various factions depend on RP or Reputation. There are a variety of ways to alter reputation, either up or down, in Fallout 76. When it comes to the Settlers, finding their encampments and completing their quests is a good start.

It doesn't take long to reach 'Friendly' status as it is just the second faction relationship tier in the game. Doing a few Settler-based quests will make the Red Rocket Collectron plans available.

How to get 4,000 Gold Bullions

A stockpile of Gold Bullions (Image via Bethesda)

Gold Bullions was a new currency introduced in the Wastelanders update. Players need to unlock the door at the Mysterious Cave using the keypad and enter the National Treasury before they can start using Gold Bullions.

The ways to obtain Gold Bullions are by exchanging Treasury Notes at Gold Press Machines or using Caps from a vendor in the Wayward in exchange for the currency.

Treasury Notes were earnable through Wastelanders daily quests but can now be obtained by completing Public Events up to a daily limit. Caps can be obtained by selling sell stuff, doing daily missions, or simply finding them around the map.

How to find Samuel at Foundation

Samuel is assigned the Foundation's Bullion distributor (Image via Bethesda)

Foundation is in the Savage Divide region of Fallout 76. It is directly southwest of Huntersville and just to the east of the Mountainside Bed & Breakfast. Players will find it built on the old Spruce Knob Campground area.

It is one of the main Settler camps, and players can find Samuel near the sign pointing towards the Underground HQ and Main Elevator. Players must speak to him, give him the Gold Bullions, and the Red Rocket Collectron will be available to craft.

