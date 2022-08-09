How to find out the Mysterious Cave code in Fallout 76

Fallout 76 is full of secrets that players can uncover across the entirety of Appalachia.

The Wastelanders expansion for the game provided more hidden mysteries for vault-dwellers to discover. It introduced the Gold Bullion, a brand new form of currency, but it can't be obtained by just searching around.

Players will need to open the door to Vault 79 in order to find the National Treasury and acquire some Gold Bullion. It can only be accessed by finding a code in the Mysterious Cave.

Players can use quest markers to find the Mysterious Cave in Fallout 76

This is the entrance to the Mysterious Cave in Fallout 76 (Image via Bethesda)

Players begin their adventure in Fallout 76 at Vault 76, and the Mysterious Cave isn't far from this location. Starting the Wastelanders DLC will add quest markers to the map and lead players to it.

They should head to the Wayward area south of Valut 76 and begin the questline. Progressing through it will take players north to the Mysterious Cave, which can be found near the Baily Family Cabins in the Savage Divide region.

The pathway to the Mysterious Cave is full of dangerous creatures and enemies. Hence, it is receommended that players be at a higher level to avoid running into any trouble with the inevitable fights that await them.

Fallout 76's Mysterious Cave code is different for everyone

A look at one of the Mysterious Map Fragments (Image via Bethesda)

Upon arriving at the Mysterious Cave, players will see a concrete wall with a keypad. The code isn't available anywhere nearby, however, so they will have to exit the cave for the time being.

The code is completely random for everyone, so they will have to do some hunting rather than just use the Internet to find it. There are multiple stops across the map that must be made.

Head to the following locations in Fallout 76 to find Mysterious Map Fragments:

Morgantown High School: Find the fragment next to a broken terminal on the second floor. It is in the classroom with a hole in the floor.

Find the fragment next to a broken terminal on the second floor. It is in the classroom with a hole in the floor. Haven Church: The fragment is on a countertop in the hallway.

The fragment is on a countertop in the hallway. The General's Steakhouse: Look for the fragment at the north end of the first floor on a countertop.

Look for the fragment at the north end of the first floor on a countertop. Mothman Museum: Go to the front desk and find the fragment near the cash registers.

Go to the front desk and find the fragment near the cash registers. Uncanny Caverns: This Mysterious Map Fragment is on the counter inside the landmark's gift shop.

This Mysterious Map Fragment is on the counter inside the landmark's gift shop. Red Rocket Mega Stop: Go to the southernmost tip of this point of interest, enter the building, and take the final fragment off the counter.

All the Mysterious Map Fragments are at named locations, so players can look for them on the map and set a marker to make the journey a bit easier. After collecting all fragments, they should go to the Grafton Pawn Shop.

Players can assemble the Mysterious Map Fragments on a whiteboard at the Pawn Shop. After doing so, they should activate the blacklight nearby to reveal the code for the keypad.

Fallout 76 players can then travel back to the Mysterious Cave and enter the code that they received. This will open the concrete door to a hidden elevator that leads to Valut 79.

