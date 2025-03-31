Your virtual existence in Inzoi is supposed to feel almost identical to your real life. There are new seasons and various unpredictable situations in the game, due to which your Zoi may catch a cold or contract allergies that ruin their mood and disturb them for days or weeks.

As such, this guide will help you learn how to cure allergies in Inzoi.

How to cure allergies in Inzoi

How to cure allergies in Inzoi

Your Zoi will start feeling very uncomfortable if and when they get allergies, mainly because of the dust irritating their nose. This impact can linger for a few days, so you have to take good care of your Zoi if you do not want them to be uncomfortable and depressed.

While a pop-up will indicate that "you really need to take medicine", you may have some trouble locating the pharmacy. You can try the Build Mode and the Pocket App for help, but there's a caveat. While looking through the Build Mode, you need to be very precise with your words in order to get a First Aid Kit.

For just 100 Meow Coins, you can buy a First Aid Kit and take it home. You then have to apply it on your Zoi to get rid of its allergies. To quickly cure all the allergies permanently, you can purchase the Vaccine Donut from the Meow Store for 100 Meow Coins. This donut can provide your Zoi immunity to colds and allergies.

In this life simulation game from Krafton, Meow Coins can be earned by fulfilling your Zoi's Urges. These are small wishes that emerge based on factors such as your Zoi's age group, (personality) Traits, Values, etc. You can use these coins to purchase various Special Donuts in the game. By doing so, you will be able to cure all allergies and infections that hamper the daily routine of your Zoi in the game.

